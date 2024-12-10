Nicoya Festival Of Light To Pay Triple Tribute This December

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) The Nicoya Municipality designated three marshals for this event, which will take place on December 8, starting at 5:30 p.m., on the main streets of the city center. The event will pay tribute to the para-swimmer, Jesús Flores, the Municipal Band, and the women's team from that canton that was promoted to the First Category as agreed by the Council of Aldermen.

According to Carlos Armando Martínez, Mayor of Nicoya, in the 2024 edition of the Festival of Light, three marshals were appointed – one individual and two collective – to recognize the work of and those who promote musical art“bringing honor to the name of the canton both at the provincial level and throughout the country, and even on the international stage.”

“Both Jesús, the members of the Municipal Band, and the girls' soccer team have put Nicoya's name in the spotlight of success with many medals and first places in local and international competitions. The members of the Band attract the public's attention due to the quality of their performances and the beauty of their costumes.”“This tribute is extremely fair for the new generations of our canton,” explained Martínez.

The para-athlete, Jesús Flores, who practices swimming and resides in Nambí de Nicoya, has had a year full of triumphs in the pools of that canton and Asunción, Paraguay, in events during which he won seven medals in 2024.

During the last edition of the Guanacaste National Sports Games, he won four gold medals, earning him the Alfredo Cruz Bolaños Award granted by the Costa Rican Institute of Sports and Recreation.

The resident of Nambí de Nicoya, Jesús Flores, had a year full of medals in paraswimming.“I am aware that I worked hard to give my best in each of the events.” I am quite happy with the way I am going to finish 2024, always thinking about further improving my performance in 2025 with the opportunities that may come our way,” explained Flores.

In addition to stepping onto the podium in Costa Rican competitions, 25-year-old Flores claimed three silver medals in the 2024 edition of the Special Olympics, which this time took place in the Guarani capital in South America. On the international stage, the Nicoyan has accumulated 13 medals during competitions held in countries such as Nicaragua, El Salvador, the United Arab Emirates, and now Paraguay.

Carlos Toruño, coach of the Chorotega Women's Football Sports Association, indicated that the Nicoyans defeated Coronado from San José last September with an aggregate score of 3 to 1, to win the Second Division tournament, securing a spot in the top category.

“For us, it is a great motivation that the effort of the girls is recognized by the Municipality.”“They did an enormous job throughout the season to uphold the name of Nicoya,” Toruño recounted.

The Nicoyans were crowned champions of the Second Division of football and, therefore, in the next season, they will debut in the top category. In their successful journey, the Association has managed to achieve a second place in the Sub-13 category in 2017 and championships in the Sub-15, Sub-17, Third Division, and Second Division.

“Right now we have 27 girls who will represent us in the top category, and we are sure they will bring us many victories.” In all the groups, there are approximately 66 footballers,” affirmed Toruño.

The Nicoya Municipal Band is made up of around 200 members from that canton as well as from Hojancha, Nandayure, Santa Cruz, and even San José, forming a group that has managed to consolidate a cultural project that always stands out for the quality of its performances and the striking nature of its costumes.

Jorge Guevara, Director of the Municipal Band, indicated that they will perform at the next Festival of Light in San José.“We will be the only band from Guanacaste performing in the capital.” We have already been to that event about 8 or 9 times. People always applaud us a lot when they hear the musical quality of the young people and the quality of the costumes we wear, highlighting the culture of the province,” Guevara specified.

The Director pointed out that in the future they have set a goal to achieve performances outside the country so that the world knows that“Guanacaste has plenty of talent.”-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR