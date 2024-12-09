(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Pactiv Evergreen (Nasdaq – PTVE)

Under the terms of the agreement, Pactiv will be acquired by Novolex for $18.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $6.7 billion, inclusive of Pactiv's net debt as of September 30, 2024. The investigation concerns whether the Pactiv Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal offers fair value to the Company's shareholders.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Global Select Market – EBTC)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Enterprise will be acquired by Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market – INDB) (“Independent”), parent of Rockland Trust Company (“Rockland Trust”). Enterprise will merge into Independent and Enterprise Bank will merge into Rockland Trust in a cash and stock transaction for total consideration valued at approximately $562 million in aggregate, or $45.06 per share based on Independent's closing price of $71.77 on December 6, 2024. Enterprise shareholders will receive 0.60 shares of Independent common stock and $2.00 in cash for each share of Enterprise common stock they hold. The investigation concerns whether the Enterprise Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal offers fair value to the Company's shareholders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE – IPG)

Under the terms of the agreement, Interpublic will be acquired by Omnicom (NYSE – OMC). Interpublic shareholders will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock they own. Following the close of the transaction, Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the combined company and Interpublic shareholders will own 39.4%, on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Interpublic Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of the Company's shareholders in the combined company.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – PSTX)

Under the terms of the agreement, Poseida will be acquired by Roche Holdings, Inc. (“Roche”) for $9.00 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-tradeable CVR to receive certain contingent payments of up to an aggregate of $4.00 per share in cash upon achievement of specific milestones. This corresponds to a total equity value of approximately $1.5 billion on a fully diluted basis. The investigation concerns whether the Poseida Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Roche is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

