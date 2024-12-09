Dirt Bike Market Steady Growth Forecasted, Reaching $18 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The factors such as rise in popularity & evolution of motocross events, increase in disposable income, and adoption of electric dirt bikes supplement the growth of the Dirt Bike . However, high purchase and maintenance cost of dirt bikes and uncomfortable seating structure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, rise in focus by manufacturers in the automobile industry on superior performance & comfort and technology advancement in dirt bikes create market opportunities for the key players operating in the dirt bike market. The global Dirt Bike Market was valued at $9.1 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $18 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 299 Pages) at:The factors such as rise in popularity & evolution of motocross events, increase in disposable income, and adoption of electric dirt bikes supplement the growth of the dirt bike market . However, high purchase and maintenance cost of dirt bikes and uncomfortable seating structure are the factors expected to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, rise in focus by manufacturers in the automobile industry on superior performance & comfort and technology advancement in dirt bikes create market opportunities for the key players operating in the dirt bike market.The key players profiled in this report includeCobra MOTO, Scorpa, Benelli, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yamaha Corporation, Sherco, Betamotor S.p.A., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Zero Motorcycles, Inc., Bultaco Bikes, BMW AG, Piaggio & C. SpA, KTM AG, Husqvarna Motorcycles, SSR Motorsports, POLINI MOTORI, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :In addition, the dirt bike market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the increase in investments in automation, launches of new & technologically advanced products, surge in consumer demand for high speed, attractive design, and digital dashboards, and government initiatives for vehicles production for mountain areas. Furthermore, the companies operating in the market have adopted partnerships, investments, and product launches to increase their market share and expand their geographical presence. For instance, in in July 2021, Zero Motorcycles, Inc. launched the Zero FXE electric dirt bike. It featured a 7.2kWh battery pack with a promised range of 161 km with two riding modes, eco, and sport.By application, the commercial segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global dirt bike market, due to increased promotional activities across the globe which offer pay & use services for the bikes. In addition, increased commercial riding reduces mobility cost, and parking cost reduces employee absence and increases the productivity of the individual. This supplements the market growth. However, the industrial segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period, owing to the demand for proper surveillance & security across the industries and the presence of private security services across industries.By type, the endure motorcycle segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dirt bike market size because they are used for cross-country competitions, trail riding, rally racing, off-road travel, and other such events. However, the tracker-racing motorcycle segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, owing to increased inclination toward track racing activities across the globe.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy type, the track-racing motorcycle segment is projected to dominate the global dirt bike market in terms of growth rate in 2031.By propulsion type, the electric segment is projected to dominate the global dirt bike market in terms of growth rate in 2031.By application, the industrial segment is projected to dominate the global dirt bike market in terms of growth rate in 2031.By price range, the high segment is projected to dominate the global dirt bike market in terms of growth rate in 2031.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:By propulsion type, the electric segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 12.1% from 2021 to 2030, due to increase in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles along with stringent government rules & regulations toward vehicle emission. 