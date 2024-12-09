Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Introduces Exclusive Spring Early Bird Offer For Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the vibrant season of spring approaches, travellers are seeking rejuvenating getaways amidst nature in full bloom. In response to this seasonal demand, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is proud to announce its Spring Early Bird Offer and Direct Benefits campaign at Sri Lanka Resort properties. The offering provides exceptional value for early planners and direct bookings for bookings made from December 2024 to 1st of April 2025 for stays scheduled for March to June 2025.Guests can now enjoy savings of up to 30% on their spring stays by booking 60 or more days in advance through the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts website . This exclusive offer allows travellers to plan ahead and secure their perfect spring getaway at unbeatable rates at all Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resort Properties: Cinnamon Bey Beruwala, Cinnamon Wild Yala, Cinnamon Lodge Habarana, Cinnamon Citadel Kandy, Hikka Tranz by Cinnamon, Habarana Village by Cinnamon & Trinco Blu by Cinnamon.In addition to the Early Bird savings, guests booking directly through the Cinnamon website will receive complimentary benefits, including free stays for children, high tea experiences, discounts on food & beverages, and spa treatments.These exclusive perks are designed to enrich the guest experience, making spring vacations even more rewarding. Whether for a tranquil retreat or an adventure-filled holiday, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts invites guests to embrace the beauty of spring with our exclusive offers. Don't miss this opportunity to book your dream getaway and enjoy unmatched benefits.Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is a leading hospitality brand renowned for its exceptional properties across Sri Lanka. With a focus on delivering unparalleled guest experiences, Cinnamon Sri Lanka Resorts combines comfort, luxury, and unique cultural touchpoints to create unforgettable stays. The campaign will launch on December 1st and run till February 28th.For more information and bookings, visit Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Website.

Dinali Ruhunuhewa

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.