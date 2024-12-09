French Premier loses no-confidence vote in National Assembly

(MENAFN) French Prime Michel Barnier lost a no-confidence vote in the National Assembly after lawmakers from both the left and right joined forces to remove him. The motion required 288 votes, but it received 331, with opposition from the New Popular Front (NPF) and the National Rally (RN), both opposing the minority imposed by President Emmanuel Macron.



Marine Le Pen of RN emphasized that their decision was made to protect the French people, though she did not view it as a victory. She explained it was the only viable solution. Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the NPF’s largest party, called the result "inevitable" and urged Macron to resign. However, Macron has rejected calls for his resignation.



Barnier was appointed by Macron in September, which angered the NPF. The left-wing coalition had won the most seats in the summer elections and formed a pact with Macron to exclude the RN. But Macron appointed Barnier to head the minority cabinet, relying on RN’s tacit support.



Tensions escalated over Barnier's social security budget proposal, which aimed to cut spending by €40 billion and raise taxes by €20 billion to address a large deficit. RN demanded several concessions before agreeing to support the budget, accusing Barnier of being stubborn and sectarian during the negotiations.



With almost 150 no-confidence motions since the Fifth Republic’s establishment, only one government had been ousted prior to Wednesday—Georges Pompidou’s in 1962. Barnier is expected to remain as caretaker PM until Macron can appoint a new one, a process that previously took nearly two months after the July parliamentary elections. The constitution forbids another no-confidence vote for at least a year.

