Pakistan: Two Killed, 15 Injured In Road Accident
12/9/2024 5:45:16 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Dec 9 (IANS) Two people were killed and 15 others injured in a road accident in Pakistan's east Punjab province on Monday morning, rescue teams said.
The incident happened in Sheikhupura district of the province where a passenger van turned turtle due to overspeeding, state-run Rescue 1122 said in a statement.
The van's driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn at a main highway of the district, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.
Rescue teams promptly arrived at the site and transported the bodies and the injured passengers to a nearby hospital.
Road accidents in Pakistan are an alarming issue, with a significant increase in both frequency and severity over the years. Reckless driving, poor road conditions, and a lack of proper vehicle maintenance are among the main reasons for the high accident rate.
