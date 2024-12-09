Pakistan: Two Killed, 15 Injured In Road Accident

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, Dec 9 (IANS) Two people were killed and 15 others in a road accident in Pakistan's east Punjab province on Monday morning, rescue teams said.

The incident happened in Sheikhupura district of the province where a passenger van turned turtle due to overspeeding, state-run Rescue 1122 said in a statement.

The van's driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a turn at a main highway of the district, reports Xinhua news agency, citing the statement.

Rescue teams promptly arrived at the site and transported the bodies and the injured to a nearby hospital.

Road accidents in Pakistan are an alarming issue, with a significant increase in both frequency and severity over the years. Reckless driving, poor road conditions, and a lack of proper vehicle maintenance are among the main reasons for the high accident rate.