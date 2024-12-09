Army, Other Forces Recover Large Cache Of Arms, Ammunition In Manipur

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Dec 9 (IANS) In a series of successful joint operations, the Army, and the Assam Rifles, in coordination with other security forces, recovered weapons, a large cache of ammunition, and other war-like stores from three Manipur districts, officials said on Monday.

A defence spokesman said that the Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and central forces during these operations in the past three days recovered the cache of arms, ammunition and various war-like stores from both hill and valley regions in three districts -- Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Thoubal.

The recovered arms include a sniper rifle, a Lathode gun, two 9 mm pistols, an SBBL gun, two 7.62 mm SLR rifles, one carbine machine gun, one double-barreled rifle, a .12 bore single-barrel gun, and three 9 mm pistols.

Several live grenades were also recovered in these operations, the spokesman said, adding that recovered arms and ammunition were handed over to the Manipur Police for further disposal.

The successful recoveries highlight the seamless cooperation between the Army, Assam Rifles and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, at least 2,000 personnel of the Army and Assam Rifles continued their hectic search operation to locate the 56-year-old Meitei man Laishram Kamalbabu Singh, who has been missing since November 25.

The Army as part of their search operation deployed tracker dogs, drones and other devices. Joint Action Committee (JAC) and the Meira Paibis (women vigilantes in Manipur) have sought the intervention of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to rescue Kamalbabu Singh. The Meira Paibis and the JAC continued their agitations separately in protest against the abduction of Kamalbabu Singh. Singh, a resident of Gossaipur under Cachar district in southern Assam, who was staying at Loitang Khunou village in Imphal West district, left his residence on November 25 for the Leimakhong military station, where he was working as a supervisor for a contractor working with the Military Engineering Services (MES), but went missing. Various Meitei community organisations alleged that Singh was kidnapped by Kuki militants.