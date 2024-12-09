Police Constable Killed In Bannu Attack, Two Militants Neutralized In Encounter
Date
12/9/2024 5:16:50 AM
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network)
In the Shah Dev area of Bannu, militants ambushed and killed a Police head constable, Ali Bahadur, who was on his way to duty at Cantonment Police Station. The constable died on the spot, and his body was shifted to a hospital.
Following the attack, the assailants fled, but police immediately launched a pursuit, setting up checkpoints across the area. The chase led to the militants taking refuge in a house in the Mandev area.
Also Read: KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur Denies Civil Disobedience Decision, Responds to Criticism
As the police surrounded the house, the militants opened fire, prompting a retaliatory operation. After an extended exchange of gunfire, both militants were neutralized.
The bodies of the deceased attackers were sent to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem examination. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.
MENAFN09122024000189011041ID1108970690
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.