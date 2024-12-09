Police Constable Killed In Bannu Attack, Two Militants Neutralized In Encounter

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the Shah Dev area of Bannu, ambushed and killed a head constable, Ali Bahadur, who was on his way to duty at Cantonment Police Station. The constable died on the spot, and his body was shifted to a hospital.

Following the attack, the assailants fled, but police immediately launched a pursuit, setting up checkpoints across the area. The chase led to the militants taking refuge in a house in the Mandev area.

As the police surrounded the house, the militants opened fire, prompting a retaliatory operation. After an extended exchange of gunfire, both militants were neutralized.

The bodies of the deceased attackers were sent to the District Headquarters Hospital for postmortem examination. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.