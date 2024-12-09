German Opposition Leader Merz Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leader of the German opposition, candidate for the Chancellor's post from the conservative CDU/CSU bloc, Friedrich Merz, arrived in Ukraine Monday morning.

This was reported by Welt , Ukrinform saw.

"I am very happy about the new meeting with the President of Ukraine. I want to learn about the current situation in Ukraine on the ground and how we can help this country continue defending itself from Russian aggression," Merz said after arriving at the Kyiv rail station.

Previously, he has repeatedly stated the need to strengthen German military support, including by handing Ukraine long-range Taurus missiles.

Merz visited Ukraine in May 2022.

It should be recalled that a few days ago, another candidate for the position of Chancellor in the upcoming elections and the current head of government, Olaf Scholz, paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv.

Photo: DPA