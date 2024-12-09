In Crimea, Guerillas Spot Russian Military Stationed At Recreation Base

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Crimea, partisans discovered the location of the Russian military unit at a recreation base in the Chornomorske area, in the village of Maryine.

This was reported on Telegram by the ATESH underground movement, Ukrinform saw.

"During reconnaissance in the Chornomorske area, our operatives recorded a concealed location of the Russian military and equipment in the village of Maryine. The partisans spotted equipment and personnel at one of the recreation bases," the statement says.

It is noted that armored URALs, ATVs, and motorcycles were seen in the parking lot.

The partisans reported that the recreation base is located on Zelena Street, exposing the site's geolocation.

"The invaders are well aware that deploying troops at civilian sites is a crime, but they continue to disregard the laws and customs of war, and also expose the civilian population to risk," the ATESH added.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that partisans in Crimea discovered a Russian repair base located at a farm in the Dzhankoy district.