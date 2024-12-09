Ex-Chief Of Notorious Penal Colony In Occupied Olenivka Blown Up In Car In Donetsk - Journalist

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Former head of the Olenivka penitentiary, Serhiy Yevsyukov, was killed in a car explosion in temporarily occupied Donetsk.

That's according to a Ukrainian blogger and journalist Denys Kazansky , who posted the relevant photos on social media, Ukrinform saw.



“Local propagandists report that in Donetsk, as a result of a car explosion, the former head of Olenivka colony, Serhiy Yevsyukov, was killed,” Kazansky wrote.

He recalled that in 2022, a mass killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war occurred in the said penal colony.“Yevsyukov was among the organizers of that murder. Fifty-three Ukrainian POWs were killed. The bastard got what he deserved,” the journalist emphasized.

In a post on Telegram, he also published a relevant video from the scene of the incident.

As reported, on the night of July 29, 2022, Russia committed a terrorist act by setting off an explosion in a barracks of a penal colony in Olenivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held. Azovstal defenders, held at the site, were killed as a result.

In total, Ukraine recovered 23 captured soldiers who had survived the blast. One of them, a 30-year-old combat medic from the Azov unit Ostap Shved, testified about the circumstances of the most massive murder of Ukrainian defenders in Russian captivity ever recorded.

On the second anniversary of the terrorist attack in Olenivka, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets called on the United Nations to resume the inquiry into the slaying of POWs.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on August 3, 2022, that the organization was preparing a group of experts to investigate the deaths of POWs in Olenivka. Five months later, he disbanded the mission citing the lack of security guarantees.