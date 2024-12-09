Immutable Debuts 'Perpetual Rewards' With Ravenquest At The Helm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Next Evolution: Gems Will Start Unlocking Rewards in January 2025.

SYDNEY, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenQuest, one of the leading web3 MMORPGs, today celebrated a major milestone with its sold-out Phase 3 land sale, concluding within hours after its launch on Immutable and demonstrating the game's growing popularity. This achievement underscores RavenQuest's pivotal role in Immutable's Main Quest rewards program and marks the debut of Chapter 2: "Perpetual Rewards", the first long awaited key to unlocking Immutable's reward system.

Chapter 2: Perpetual Rewards

Earlier this year, Immutable introduced The Main Quest, one of the largest web3 gaming reward systems ever launched. The vision was and is to create a continuous, dynamic rewards program for web3 games that would engage players and support game developers alike. With "Chapter 2: Perpetual Rewards", Immutable is taking this vision further by introducing a system that ensures players are rewarded consistently over time as opposed to sporadic distributions.

Starting in early 2025, gems will become exchangeable for weekly rewards, significantly enhancing their utility. These updates lay the foundation for managing the increasing value committed to players by Immutable and its partners. As part of this evolution, players will notice adjustments to gem earning mechanisms, including variable daily rewards and deeper, more engaging quests.

Players can continue to earn through daily tasks, quests, and participation in key game events across the ecosystem. Games like Pool Masters, Space Nation, Blade of God, Immortal Rising 2, and Guild of Guardians have already shown success of this model, engaging millions of players and proving the value of gamified engagement. This progression is designed to elevate player engagement and align rewards with meaningful participation.

RavenQuest: Pioneering the Future of Rewards

RavenQuest, a flagship MMORPG in the Immutable ecosystem, continues to lead the way in web3 gaming. With over eight years of development and a vibrant community of 250,000 users from the Tavernlight franchise, RavenQuest has cemented its status as a trailblazer in blockchain gaming. Recently crowned 'Best Adventure Game' at the 2024 GAM3 Awards, the game's success reflects its focus on player-driven rewards, fun-first gameplay, and seamless blockchain integration.

Participants in Phase 3 have the opportunity to compete and claim rewards from a pool of 11 million QUEST tokens and earn gems through Immutable's reward program before the full launch in 2025. As Immutable approaches 4 million Passport sign-ups, it remains committed to redefining engagement in web3 gaming. With RavenQuest at the forefront of The Main Quest and the introduction of perpetual rewards, Immutable is continuing to prioritize real gamers seeking meaningful, sustainable gaming experiences.

Don't miss your chance to join the adventure and unlock exclusive rewards. Unlock the next chapter and take part in the Immutable story.

About Immutable

Immutable is a global leader in gaming on a mission to bring digital ownership to every player by making it safe and easy to build great web3 games. Immutable's gaming platform and has onboarded over 440+ well-funded games onto the platform and has raised $300M+ USD from leading global investors including Temasek, Tencent, Bitkraft, King River Capital, and Galaxy.

The Immutable gaming platform makes it easy for game studios and independent developers to safely and confidently build and launch successful games on Ethereum without sacrificing player experience.

Immutable delivers the first zero-knowledge (zk) scaling solution to the Ethereum community, including Immutable X, and Immutable zkEVM, powered by Polygon.

