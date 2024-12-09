Guild Garage Group Announces Partnership With Action Garage Door

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Guild Garage Group ("Guild"), an alliance of residential garage door service companies focused on replacement, repair and installation, has announced the completion of its strategic partnership with Action Garage Door ("Action"), a leading family-owned and operated residential garage door service company based in Boise, Idaho. With more than 70 employees and 50 service trucks, Action is the largest garage door repair company in the state of Idaho.



Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them.

"We identified Action early on as a key partner to help us expand in the west," said

Tim O'Reilly, Chief Executive Officer of Guild. "Action's strong local reputation and proven leadership makes them an ideal candidate for Guild's 'Land & Expand' strategy."

Scott Huntsman, Owner of Action, noted, "Guild's unique partnership model and value-add investment ethos are well-aligned with our Company. We are excited to start our next chapter of growth together as Guild continues to enhance our service offerings and build momentum with a vision of becoming a national leader." Mr. Huntsman has over a decade of experience in the garage door industry, having previously served as the CEO of Martin Door from 2014 to 2023.



"Scott is an incredibly passionate entrepreneur with a disciplined operating approach. His long and successful track record speaks for itself." said Joe Delaney, Co-Founder of Guild "We look forward to partnering with Scott and the rest of the Action team to capitalize on Action's many opportunities ahead both within the state of Idaho and outside of it."

Guild is actively looking for leading garage door service businesses across the country. Founders and advisors interested in learning more should contact Jordan Dubin at [email protected] .

About Guild Garage Group

Guild Garage Group is a newly formed alliance of residential garage door service companies and is actively looking to partner with owners of industry-leading companies. Guild is guided by the vision of being the preferred partner to business owners through a "made for you" brand positioning and invests in companies with strong management teams and cultures to create unmatched growth opportunities for them. Guild allows owners to take chips off the table while retaining "unit level ownership" so they continue to benefit from annual distributions and an eventual full exit as their business grows. Guild retains the employees and management teams of the companies it partners with and provides them with the resources and processes they need to better serve their customers, employees, and communities. More information about Guild can be found at .

About Action Garage Door

Action Garage Door is a leading family-owned and operated residential garage door service company based in Boise, Idaho. The company boasts over 500 positive Google reviews and maintains an A+ Rating by BBB, making it the preferred choice for garage door replacement and repair in Idaho. Action offers a range of services related to garage doors, including repair options, garage door replacement, and installation. More information about Action can be found at .

SOURCE Guild Garage Group

