S. Korean Justice Ministry Imposes Travel Ban On President Yoon
Date
12/9/2024 5:15:59 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
SEOUL, Dec 9 (NNN-YONHAP) – South Korea's Ministry of Justice, placed an order to ban President Yoon Suk-yeol from leaving the country, it was reported today.
The decision came within an hour, after the corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials requested the travel ban.– NNN-YONHAP
