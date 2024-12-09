Self-Administered HPV Test Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 2,881.8 Million By 2034, Growing At 13.3% CAGR.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Self-administered HPV Test Market

Increased awareness of HPV and cervical cancer along with technological advancements in diagnostics is driving the self-administered HPV test | Fact

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global self-administered HPV test market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 826.7 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).The self-administered HPV test market is driven by the increasing awareness of HPV along with strong associations with cervical cancer. HPV is common; some strains of the virus lead to cervical cancer, which is one of the most preventable types of cancer with early detection.The increased educational campaigns and public health initiatives created an era of heightened awareness on the risks of HPV, stressing the importance of early screening for effective treatment. The knowledge that a change in testing will put people on alert has led many to actively seek accessible, private, and user-friendly testing options.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Self-administered HPV tests are gaining traction because they prove to be convenient and non-invasive in contrast with the traditional screening methods that often mandate clinical appointments. Continued advancement in diagnostic technologies is also driving the growth of this market by making the home tests far more accurate, reliable, and easy.Innovations like improved sampling techniques and integration with digital health platforms render these self-administered tests easier accessibly to a larger population. For people facing significant health inequities-meaning they do not have finals and do not benefit from economies of scale produced earlier-these tests present a solution to provide them with viable screening that is drawing more attention to HTV screening and early detection.Support from healthcare providers, and more recently from insurance companies, recognizing the role of self-administered tests in preventative healthcare, assures the great potential of this market. Therefore, the self-administered HPV test market is expected to grow exponentially, owing to both demands for enhanced accessibility to screening and ongoing technological advancements which enhance user confidence and accuracy of test results. These developments promise to improve public health outcomes greatly, particularly in the early detection and prevention of cervical cancer.Key Takeaways from Market Study:The global self-administered HPV test market is projected to grow at 3% CAGR and reach US$ 2,881.8 million by 2034.The market created an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 2,055.1 million growing at a CAGR of 3% between 2024 and 2034.North America is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 6% in 2034.Companies such as F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Qiagen N.V., BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Arbor Vita Corporation, and Seegene Inc. among others are contributing in the self-administered HPV test market.By test type, DNA-based HPV test kits is estimated to grow from market value of US$ 525.0 Mn in 2024 to US$ 1,838.6 Mn upto 2034 creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,313.6 million between 2024 and 2034.North America and Western Europe are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,302.1 millionBy indication, cervical cancer is more prominent in the self-administered HPV test market with an estimated value of US$ 2,270.8 Mn in 2034 with a growth rate of 2% between 2024 and 2034.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Self-administered HPV Test Market:Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Qiagen N.V.; BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company); Arbor Vita Corporation; Seegene Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Quest Diagnostics; STI Clinic; Check4Cancer; Rovers Medical Devices; OthersSelf-administered HPV Test Market News:Roche's human papillomavirus (HPV) self-collection solution was approved by the USFDA in May 2024 for use in HPV screening in the United States. While at a medical facility, people can take their own vaginal sample for HPV screening using the HPV self-collection solution. A Roche Cobas® molecular instrument is then used to analyse the material in a lab.The USFDA approved Becton, Dickinson, and Company's BD OnclarityTM HPV Assay in May 2024. The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Test Type (DNA-Based HPV Test Kits, RNA-Based HPV Test Kits, and Hybrid Capture Technology-Based Kits), Indication (Cervical Cancer and Vaginal Cancer), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Use, Diagnostic Centres, Reference Laboratories) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:The global antibiotic residue test kits market size is currently being valued at US$ 184.5 million in 2023, and is projected to reach US$ 333.4 million by 2033-end, growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.The global paper-based diagnostic test kit market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 17.19 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 8.5% to end up at US$ 38.92 billion by 2034. 