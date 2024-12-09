Ghanaian Police Arrest 30 Suspects In Post-Election Violence

(MENAFN- IANS) Accra, Dec 9 (IANS) A total of 30 suspects have been arrested in Ghana for looting and causing property damage during the post-election violence, Ghanaian said.

The police announced late Sunday that medical authorities had confirmed the death of a suspect who was shot by an accomplice during an attack, reports Xinhua news agency.

Additionally, an official of Ghana's Electoral Commission (EC) in the violence is receiving at a medical facility.

The police urged the public to remain calm, saying intelligence-led operations have been fully deployed to apprehend other perpetrators of electoral violence. Patrols have also been intensified to maintain law and order.

Ghanaians voted on Saturday to elect a new president and 276 parliamentarians. Former President John Dramani Mahama, leader of the opposition National Democratic Congress, announced his victory on social media Sunday.

As of Monday morning, the EC had yet to officially announce the final results.