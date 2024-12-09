South Africa Top WTC Standings With Series Win Over Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- IANS) Gqeberha, Dec 9 (IANS) South Africa moved to the top of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, damaging the Sanath Jayasuriya-coached side's aspirations for qualifying for the WTC final with a 109-run victory over Sri Lanka at St George's Park on Monday.

The win secured a dominant 2-0 series victory for the Proteas, who dethroned WTC table toppers Australia to claim the top spot. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are now fourth in the running for a spot in the final and will be playing Australia in a two-game Test series in January.

Sri Lanka entered this match with a point to prove, especially after a crushing 233-run defeat in the first Test in Durban, where they were bowled out for a record low of 42 in the first innings. After winning the toss, South Africa opted to bat first but found themselves in early trouble before captain Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton steadied the ship with a vital 133-run partnership.

Rickelton reached a well-deserved century but was dismissed shortly afterwards, as South Africa finished Day 1 at 269/7. They resumed Day 2 with wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne unbeaten on 48, who guided Proteas to a total of 358. Verreynne reached a significant milestone, securing his third Test century in the process.

Sri Lanka showed resilience with the bat and ended Day 2 at 242/3, led by Pathum Nissanka's gritty 89. On Day 3, Sri Lanka started strongly, but their momentum was halted when Dane Paterson struck with the new ball, claiming his maiden five-for to bowl out Sri Lanka for 328.

South Africa piled on their 30-run lead and closed day 3 at 191/3, maintaining a strong position in the match. Tristan Stubbs and Temba Bavuma added 104 runs after which valuable contributions from David Bedingham and the lower order took them to a total of 317. Jayasuriya capped off an excellent performance by completing his five-wicket haul.

Heading into the final day of the second Test, the match was perfectly poised as Sri Lanka needed 143 runs to level the series, while South Africa was just five wickets away from a clean sweep.

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis, both unbeaten on 39 at the close of Day 4, were dismissed early on the final day of the Test match. Kusal Mendis was caught for 46, edging a delivery from Maharaj that was brilliantly taken by Aiden Markram.

De Silva, having just reached his half-century, was sent back shortly after, nicking a ball from Rabada straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Keshav Maharaj completed his five-wicket haul with wickets of Prabath Jayasuriya and Vishwa Fernando before Marco Jansen wrapped up the win for the Proteas on final day.

Brief Score:

SA: 358/10 & 317/10 (Temba Bavuma (66), Aiden Markram (55); Prabath Jayasuriya (129-5) defeated Sri Lanka: 328 & 238 (Dhananjaya de Silva (50), Kusal Mendis (46); Keshav Maharaj 76-5) by 109 runs.