S. Korea Pres. Under Travel Ban Amid Martial Law Probe

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was placed under a ban Monday pending an investigation into treason and other charges related to his short-lived imposition of martial law last week, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The ban was imposed by the justice shortly after the Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) said it had submitted a request for the order, according to the report.

The ban had been imposed on Yoon sometime after 03:00 p.m. (0600 GMT).

Yoon has been booked as a suspect in simultaneous investigations conducted by the police, the prosecution and the CIO over his surprise declaration of martial law last Tuesday.

The martial law was lifted six hours later after the National Assembly voted to end it.

A motion to impeach the president was also submitted by the main opposition Democratic Party and other opposition parties afterward, but it was scrapped Saturday after all but three lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party boycotted a vote on the motion. (end)

