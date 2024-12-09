India Calls To Preserve Unity, Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity Of Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Indian on Monday called to preserve the unity, and territorial integrity of Syria.

The Indian of External Affairs said in a press release that New Delhi is monitoring the situation in Syria in the light of on-going developments and called upon all parties to work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

"We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society," the statement said.

It added that Indian Embassy in Damascus was in contact with the Indian community, for their safety and security.

Earlier, India had advised its nationals to avoid all travel to Syria and those who can to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others were requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum. (end)

