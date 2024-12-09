Five Detained For Drug Trafficking Along Loc In J&K's Poonch
Date
12/9/2024 5:08:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- Five people allegedly involved in drug trafficking were detained during a search operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Monday, officials said.
The search operation was launched in the forward areas following inputs about drug trafficking in the area, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Police personnel cordoned off Khari, Ajote, Degwar, Purani, Poonch and Jernally Mohalla in the district, the officials said.
ADVERTISEMENT
During the operation, five people allegedly involved in drug trafficking were detained for questioning, they said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Properties Of Drug Peddlers Worth Over 4 Crores Attached In South Kashmir's Anantnag: Police
Three Women Among Four Drug Peddlers Arrested In Jammu
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN09122024000215011059ID1108970630
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.