HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31

9 December 2024

Offer Update – Extension of Early Bird Discount Period

On 9 October 2024, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (the“ Company ”) launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £20 million (the“ Offer "). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus (the“ Prospectus "), which is available on the Company's website ( ).

As part of the Offer, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited is offering an early bird discount of up to 2 per cent. on the initial fee, subject to a maximum aggregate subscription under the early bird offer of £10 million. The 2 per cent. discount (to the standard 3.5 per cent. initial fee) will only apply to applications which do not trigger the payment of introductory commission to a Financial Intermediary. In such cases, the available discount will fall to 1 per cent. Discounts are paid through the allotment of additional Offer Shares to the Investor.

The Board has decided to extend the deadline for the early bird offer to 5.00 p.m. on Friday, 20 December 2024, subject to the maximum aggregate subscription reaching £10 million before that point.

For further information please contact:

Oliver Bedford, Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Tel: 020 7523 4837

