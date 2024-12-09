(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wi-Fi to remain complementary to private LTE/5G with the launch of Wi-Fi 7

Private LTE/5G network deployments reached 4,700 in 2024

The increased availability of dedicated spectrum and emergence of new use cases open up a wide range of opportunities for the cellular ecosystem. The shift is fuelling a new wave of investments by established network equipment vendors while also attracting new entrants into the space. While the market historically has been mainly supply-driven, it is today increasingly driven by organic demand from end users.

The major RAN vendors (Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei) all play significant roles as end-to-end solution providers and are challenged by a number of smaller RAN equipment providers. Nokia is the largest private LTE/5G network solution vendor of the three with about 800 customers and over 1,500 private network deployments at the end of 2024.

The vendors increasingly pursue channel-led sales strategies, and have developed ecosystems of mobile operators, system integrators, VARs and consulting partners to bring solutions to market. A number of small cell and other RAN equipment providers offer competitive LTE/5G radio products and in some cases complete private network offerings, including Airspan Networks, Askey, Baicells, Benetel, Cablefree, Celona, Firecell, GXC, JMA Wireless, Mavenir, Samsung Networks, Sercomm, Star Solutions and ZTE.

Important specialised core network software vendors include Cisco, Cumucore, Druid Software, Expeto, Highway 9, HPE and Microsoft. In total, RAN and EPC/5GC offerings for private networks are available from over 60 vendors. The analyser estimates that there were 4,700 private LTE/5G networks, excluding proof-ofconcept (PoC) projects, deployed across the world at the end of 2024, up from 3,400 networks in the previous year.

The private LTE/5G network market can be divided into two main segments: Enterprise and Wide Area Networks (WAN). Enterprise networks are smaller, typically covering areas ranging from single buildings to mid-sized cities. WANs extend across much larger areas, sometimes whole countries, and are typically owned by government organisations or utilities and used for critical communications.

The market value for private LTE/5G network solutions reached an estimated US$ 1.8 billion in 2024. The Enterprise and WAN segments accounted for US$ 0.8 billion and US$ 1 billion respectively. The figures do not take into account adjacent revenue streams such as installation, system integration and cross-selling of other adjacent products and services.

The market value for private LTE/5G network solutions is set to grow at a steady pace over the next five years, largely driven by new network deployments. Revenue growth will also be driven by upgrades and expansions of existing networks, as enterprises add new applications and transition from LTE to 5G. Growing at a CAGR of 38%, the total market value for private LTE/5G network solutions is forecasted to reach US$ 8.9 billion in 2029.

Key Market Trends



Vendors expand their private network offerings through M&As

New regulations alter private LTE/5G network market conditions

Wi-Fi to remain complementary to private LTE/5G with the launch of Wi-Fi 7

Is network slicing a substitute for private networks?

Private network adopters favour single-vendor solutions over O-RAN models Neutral host solutions expand private network use cases

Highlights from the report



Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

360-degree overview of the private LTE/5G ecosystem.

Comprehensive overview of spectrum availability for private LTE/5G network deployments.

Analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 38 key private LTE/5G solution providers.

Detailed market forecast on private LTE/5G network deployments, market value and IoT device shipments by technology and vertical market lasting until 2029.

The report answers the following questions



How will the private LTE/5G network market evolve over the next five years?

What are the main spectrum licensing frameworks for private LTE/5G employed by regulators?

Who are the leading providers of private LTE/5G network solutions?

What are common pricing models and prices for different private network solutions?

What are the regional differences and the number of networks in each country?

What types of organisations deploy private LTE/5G networks?

Which are the most significant private LTE/5G network deployments in recent years? What is the outlook for IoT device shipments for private LTE/5G networks?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Private Cellular Networks

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Spectrum for private LTE/5G networks

1.3 Private LTE/5G network components

1.4 Private LTE/5G network deployment models

1.5 Private cellular network market segmentation

2 Market Forecasts and Trends

2.1 Market analysis

2.2 Private LTE/5G industry players

2.3 Private network market sizing and forecast

2.4 Regional markets

2.5 Significant private LTE/5G deployments

2.5.1 Significant private LTE/5G campus and FAN network deployments

2.5.2 Significant private LTE/5G WAN network deployments

2.6 Edge device shipments for private LTE/5G networks

2.7 Market trends

2.7.1 Vendors expand their private network offerings through M&As

2.7.2 New regulations alter private LTE/5G network market conditions

2.7.3 Wi-Fi to remain complementary to private LTE/5G with the launch of Wi-Fi 7

2.7.4 Is network slicing a substitute for private networks?

2.7.5 Private network adopters favour single-vendor solutions over O-RAN models

2.7.6 Neutral host solutions expand private network use cases

3 Company Profiles and Strategies

3.1 Private LTE/5G solution vendors

3.1.1 A5G Networks

3.1.2 Accelleran

3.1.3 Airspan Networks

3.1.4 Amazon Web Services

3.1.5 Askey

3.1.6 Asocs

3.1.7 AttoCore

3.1.8 Baicells Technologies

3.1.9 Benetel

3.1.10 BLiNQ Networks

3.1.11 Blue Arcus

3.1.12 CableFree

3.1.13 Celona

3.1.14 Cisco

3.1.15 Cumucore

3.1.16 Druid Software

3.1.17 Ericsson

3.1.18 Expeto

3.1.19 Firecell

3.1.20 Fujitsu

3.1.21 G REIGNS

3.1.22 GXC

3.1.23 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

3.1.24 Highway 9

3.1.25 Huawei

3.1.26 IPLOOK

3.1.27 JMA Wireless

3.1.28 Mavenir

3.1.29 Microamp Solutions

3.1.30 Microsoft

3.1.31 Nokia

3.1.32 Obvios

3.1.33 QCT

3.1.34 Radisys

3.1.35 Samsung

3.1.36 Sercomm

3.1.37 Star Solutions

3.1.38 Telrad

3.1.39 Other private LTE/5G solution vendors

