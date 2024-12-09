(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alabama Mesothelioma Center

BIRMINGHAM , AL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center, "If your husband or dad has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer anywhere in Alabama and he worked at a steel mill or iron works please call the amazing team at the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group anytime at 866-714-6466 to discuss how the financial compensation process works. The $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for people exactly like this as the lawyers at the Environmental Litigation Group are always happy to discuss.

"Steel mill or iron works factory floor workers might have had significant exposure to asbestos prior to the mid-1980s because many sections of the mill floor would have contained or been insulated with asbestos. In many instances mill workers would have been required to wear protective clothing that was made with or that contained asbestos. The factory or mill would have been insulated with asbestos as much of the machinery in the mill or plant. Asbestos exposure causes mesothelioma as well as lung cancer.

"If your husband or dad now has lung cancer or mesothelioma in Alabama and he worked at a steel mill or iron works please call the lawyers at the Birmingham based Environmental Litigation Group at 866-714-6466. We are certain you will be glad you did."

The Alabama Mesothelioma Victims Center is a passionate advocate for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Birmingham, Montgomery, Mobile, Huntsville, Tuscaloosa or anywhere in Alabama.

Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Alabama or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

*“Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?"

If a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere else in the nation-or their family members would like some very honest suggestions as to what lawyer-law firm to call-please call the Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 866-714-6466."We have been assisting people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer for nearly two decades, we have assembled the most amazing mesothelioma, and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorneys in the nation-and we would be honored to make recommendations. We want people like this to receive the best possible compensation results. There is no other service like this in the nation."

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic:

