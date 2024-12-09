Dudu’S Time At Palmeiras May Be Ending Amid Interest From Cruzeiro And Santos

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Dudu's time at Palmeiras may have come to an end. The 32-year-old forward played his last minutes for the club in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Fluminense.



He appeared emotional on the field after the match, hinting at a possible departure. Despite having a contract until 2025, Dudu is unlikely to stay at Palmeiras next year.



Cruzeiro and Santos have shown interest in signing him. Cruzeiro is currently the frontrunner to secure his services. Earlier this year, Cruzeiro announced a deal with Dudu on social media.



However, the transfer fell through due to lack of signed documents. Dudu had considered the offer too good to refuse and asked Palmeiras for a transfer. The potential move caused controversy among Palmeiras fans.



Members of the Mancha Verde supporters group visited Dudu 's home demanding explanations. Despite club president Leila Pereira's certainty about the sale, Dudu chose to stay.







Dudu suffered a serious knee injury in August 2023 and returned to play in June 2024. Since his comeback, he has played 19 games without scoring or assisting.



When asked about Dudu's future, coach Abel Ferreira remained noncommittal. Ferreira stated that Dudu's future is a matter for the player, his agent, and the club's management.



He acknowledged Dudu's contributions in previous seasons and his recovery from injury. Ferreira emphasized that both he and Dudu have contracts until 2025.



Palmeiras finished the Brazilian Championship in second place with 73 points. They trailed champions Botafogo by six points. As Dudu's future remains uncertain, fans await news of his next move with bated breath.

