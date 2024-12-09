A Step Forward For Egypt As Stakeholders Gear Up To Review Women's Land Rights And Tenure Security Guidelines

(MENAFN- APO Group)

As a critical aspect of implementing the pursuit of and fulfilling the tenets of The

AU Declaration on Land Issues and Challenges in Africa,

the Economic Commission for Africa and have convened stakeholders to review draft guidelines on women's land rights and tenure security in Egypt from 10-12 December 2024.

“The involvement of member states is key to championing the process of turning decisions into action on key AU decisions. This work entails moving the dial on the AU Gender agenda on land and the decision made by the Specialized Technical Committee, which in 2016 committed Member States to a minimum 30% target for women's documented land rights – a related 30% campaign has been in place since, explains Joan Kagwanja, Coordinator of the AU African Land Policy Centre hosted by ECA, ahead of the review meeting.

“According to Ms. Kagwanja,“addressing the complexity of land issues and related challenges is about ensuring that land laws provide for equitable access to land and related resources among all land users, including the youth and other landless and vulnerable groups such as displaced persons.”

She adds that reviews such as the one in Egypt are key to strengthening the security of land tenure for women and require active engagement by stakeholders and more importantly, special attention by relevant ministries.

“However, a part of this work is ensuring the guidelines are practical, comprehensive, useful, and reflective of the diverse contexts across Africa; everyone involved, including affected women, is central to ensuring the guidelines are technically sound, culturally sensitive and readily applicable,” stresses Ms. Kagwanja.

The participatory approach being applied in Egypt ensures the guidelines are well aligned with on-the-ground realities, as this will pave the way for their successful adoption and implementation across the continent.

