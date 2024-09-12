Bureau Veritas And Somali Bureau Of Standards Strengthen Partnership To Ensure Product Compliance And Consumer Protection

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Bureau Veritas ( ), a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has partnered with the Somali Bureau of Standards (SOBS) to strengthen Somalia's quality infrastructure through successful training on the Consignment-Based Conformity Assessment (CBCA) system.

Global Expertise and Local Collaboration

The CBCA program, replicated by several other countries, benefits from the global footprint of Bureau Veritas. With the expertise and global network of laboratories that Bureau Veritas operates worldwide, Somalia now benefits from this knowledge and expertise to protect its population from imports of sub-standards goods. The ongoing collaboration between Bureau Veritas and local authorities ensures that best practices are implemented, and stakeholders are kept up to date with any changes that could impact international trade for goods destined for Somalia.

Mrs. Hawo Ahmed Hassan, Director General of the Somali Bureau of Standards, commented "The Consignment Based Conformity Assessment (CBCA) programme marks a significant milestone in Somalia's journey towards building a regulatory framework that safeguards our consumers and strengthens our economy.

By partnering with Bureau Veritas, we are not only ensuring that products entering Somalia meet the highest international standards, but we are also enhancing the capacity of our local authorities to enforce these standards effectively”.

“This program will play a crucial role in reducing the influx of substandard and counterfeit goods, promoting a safer marketplace, and ultimately contributing to the long-term economic growth of our nation. We are committed to continuing our collaboration to ensure the successful implementation of the CBCA system across Somalia."

Addressing Trade Challenges and Looking Ahead

Bureau Veritas and SOBS are working together to overcome challenges linked to compliance. Moving forward, strict enforcement will involve allowing only shipments with a Certificate of Conformity (COC) into the country. Shipments without a COC will be subject to destination inspection, with penalties imposed on non-compliant importers.

Ensuring Product Safety and Compliance

The CBCA program ( ) plays a vital role in assessing the safety and quality of products entering Somalia. Through a pre-export verification process, Bureau Veritas verifies that regulated goods comply with Somalia's regulatory requirements. This verification minimizes the risk of imports of counterfeit products or substandard products into Somalia. Looking ahead to 2025, Bureau Veritas and SOBS are enthusiastic about the implementation of the CBCA Program

The program is expected to have a substantial impact on Somalia's trade infrastructure and consumer protection efforts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Bureau Veritas.

For Media Inquiries please contact:

Seseselelo Matlapeng

...

About Bureau Veritas:

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers' excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas' 83,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company's technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit , and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

The head office for Bureau Veritas Middle East, Caspian&Africa region is based in Dubai, For more information, or

