Qatarenergy LNG Marks A Decade Of Environmental Excellence With JBOG Facility

Doha: QatarEnergy has reached a significant milestone, celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Jetty Boil-Off (JBOG) facility, a project that has delivered outstanding environmental benefits since its commissioning.

Over the past decade, the JBOG facility has played a critical role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030, and demonstrating QatarEnergy LNG's commitment to sustainable production.

The JBOG facility was designed to capture gas that would otherwise be flared during the LNG ship loading process.

Since its inception, it has recovered approximately 5.8 million tonnes of boil-off gas, resulting in an impressive 17.4 million tonnes reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

This environmental achievement underscores QatarEnergy LNG's commitment to sustainable operations and responsible energy production.

Over the past decade, the JBOG team has maintained exceptional operational standards, achieving a 93% recovery rate of boil-off gas.

The facility handles more than 1,000 LNG ships annually, while also maintaining a flawless safety record.

JBOG remains the largest flare and greenhouse gas reduction project in QatarEnergy LNG's history, contributing to approximately 60% of the company's overall flaring reductions since its commissioning.

The JBOG facility is a testament to QatarEnergy LNG's commitment to environmental sustainability, innovation, and dedication to reducing emissions and upholding the highest environmental standards in the industry.

The environmental impact of the JBOG facility is equivalent to powering approximately 350,000 homes for a year or taking 420,000 gasoline-powered vehicles off the road for the same period.

These achievements highlight the facility's integral role in reducing Qatar's carbon footprint and demonstrate QatarEnergy LNG's leadership in environmental stewardship.

Looking ahead, QatarEnergy LNG is preparing for the future expansion of the JBOG facility. The commissioning of a third train, scheduled for 2025, will further enhance the facility's capacity and reinforce its role in QatarEnergy LNG's long-term environmental strategy.