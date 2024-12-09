Manateq Honours Its Partners With 'QHSE Excellence Awards For Top Performing Investors Of 2023'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Manateq honoured the Top Performing Investors of 2023 for their outstanding commitment to Quality Operations, Health, Safety, and Environment (QHSE).

The event highlighted Manateq's dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and safety across Qatar's industrial zones and logistics parks.

Out of over 3500 investors, five investors from the Industrial Zones and fifteen investors from the Logistics Parks were recognized for their exemplary performance in QHSE standards.

Industrial Zone Awardees Laffan for Resins, Hepworth PME Qatar WLL, FRIJNS Steel Construction Middle East WLL, Industrial Cable Management Systems Co. (ICMS), Al Jabor Cement Industries Co.

Logistics Parks Awardees includes Trucks and Cranes LLC, Al Makaan for Silverware Trading, Galfar Almisnad Engineering & Contracting, Prime Power Middle East, Trading and Agency Services LTD, Trust Doha Trading Services and Contracting, Auto Site Spare Parts Center, Qatar Pest Control, Al Danah Medical Stores WLL, WellCare Trading, Al Nazha Gold Jewellery Workshop, Friendly Food Qatar, Al Mana and Partners, Lucinda Trading, and Al Madar Holding Company.

During the ceremony, Ali Al Ibrahim, QHSE Director, introduced Manateq's Seven QHSE Golden Rules, which underpin the rigorous selection criteria for the QHSE Excellence Awards.

These rules reflect Manateq's proactive approach to maintaining industry-leading safety, quality, and environmental standards.

Eng. Mohammed Al Emadi, CEO of Manateq, stated:“Our investors' unwavering dedication to safety, quality, and environmental excellence is what drives Manateq's success.

These awards not only recognize achievement but inspire continuous improvement, reinforcing a future where excellence is the standard.

By honoring these industry leaders, we celebrate a collective commitment to safer workplaces and sustainable practices.

Our QHSE Golden Rules set the framework, but it's our investors who bring them to life.” Manateq remains committed to fostering innovation and best practices in QHSE.

The next round of nominations for QHSE Excellence Awards will commence in the first quarter of 2025, as part of the company's ongoing mission to promote a culture of excellence and sustainability.

Manateq will continue to support and recognize investors who lead the way in quality operations and HSE, reinforcing its role as a strategic partner in shaping Qatar's industrial and logistics landscape.