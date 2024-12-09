Serbia Among Europe's Fastest Growing Economies
Date
12/9/2024 4:47:19 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Xinhua
Belgrade: Serbia's Economy grew by an estimated 3.8 percent year-on-year in the first ten months of 2024, placing it among the fastest-growing economies in Europe, according to the country's latest Macroeconomic Analyses and Trends (MAT) report.
The December edition of MAT, published Friday by the Chamber of Commerce and industry of Serbia and the Economics Institute, noted that this growth was achieved despite challenges faced by key Eurozone trading partners.
Serbia successfully redirected its exports to markets in China and Türkiye, offsetting reduced demand from the European Union.
"Without this strategic diversification, Serbia's goods exports would have declined in the first nine months of the year," the report said.
Serbia's foreign trade continued to improve, marking its fourth consecutive month of growth in October, with a 6.8 percent year-on-year increase, equivalent to approximately $412m.
MENAFN09122024000063011010ID1108970547
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.