Next-Generation Thermal Management Strategies In Electric Vehicles, With Key Supplier Profiles For Valeo, Schaeffler, Modine, Marelli And Sanhua Automotive
Date
12/9/2024 4:46:19 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OEMs' Adoption of Standard Heat Pump Systems and Streamlined Circuits Enhanced by Advanced Actuators and Sophisticated Control Strategies Driving Transformational Growth
Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next-generation Thermal Management Strategies in Electric Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service provides an in-depth analysis of the thermal management system strategies OEMs adopt for electric vehicles (EVs). It includes an overview of the main EV propulsion system components requiring thermal management and explores different cooling techniques, with a particular focus on battery thermal management systems. The switch to fully electric propulsion systems has significantly altered the thermal management needs and capabilities of vehicles, introducing new components and circuit layouts compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles.
This study analyzes the key components and layouts of thermal management systems and highlights how critical trends in battery and propulsion system components will impact thermal management systems in the future. The core of this study illuminates different thermal management solutions that leading OEMs, including traditional and EV-native industry players, have adopted. It also provides a comprehensive view of prominent industry suppliers' product offerings and innovative new technologies.
Key Issues Addressed
What are the key drivers and restraints for the EV thermal management system market? What are the key trends affecting EV thermal management systems? What strategies do OEMs employ for effective thermal management systems? How are key suppliers shaping their future product portfolios? What growth opportunities does the EV thermal management system market present globally?
Growth Opportunity Analysis for Next-generation Thermal Management Strategies in Electric Vehicles
High-performance CO2 HVAC Systems Complex Hardware Systems Design and Integration Capabilities Leverage Next-generation EE Architecture Capabilities
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Thermal Management Strategies for Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis Research Aims and Objectives Key Competitors Competitive Environment Summary of the Thermal Management Systems Market - Global Growth Drivers Growth Restraints
Electric Vehicle Propulsion System Components Overview
HVBS eAxles Power Electronics
Thermal Management System Strategies
Thermal Management System Types Thermal Management System Loops Battery Thermal Management Systems Battery Thermal Management System Types EV Configurations and Thermal Management System Variants
Thermal Management System Components and Generic Layout
Thermal Management System: Cooling System Components Thermal Management System: HVAC System Components Thermal Management System: Generic System Diagram Heat Pump System
Key Trends Impacting Thermal Management Systems
Battery Systems: Trends in Cells, Modules, and Chemistry Battery Systems: Trends in Internal Configuration Battery Systems: Trends in Integration with the Vehicle Charging Technology: Trends in Power and Capabilities Trends in Electrical and Electronic Architectures
Next-generation Thermal Management Systems
Next-generation Thermal Management Systems Cost Analysis of Thermal Management System Components
OEM Profiles
Thermal Management System Types Adopted by OEMs VW ID.4
VW ID.4: Operating Mode Examples 2024 Toyota bZ4X
Toyota bZ4X: Operating Mode Examples Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y: Operating Mode Examples BYD Seal
BYD Seal: Operating Mode Examples
Key Suppliers' Profiles
Thermal Management System Suppliers Valeo Schaeffler Modine Marelli Corporation/Highly Marelli Sanhua Automotive
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN09122024004107003653ID1108970534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.