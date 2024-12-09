Zero Fintech Group Partners With Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited To Enhance A.I. Financing Solutions For X Wallet With HKD800 Million Funding Limit Media Outreach Newswire APAC
HONG KONG SAR -
Media OutReach Newswire - 9 December 2024 -
Zero Fintech Group (00093) is thrilled to announce a strategic financing deal with
Standard Chartered bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("Standard Chartered") (02888) to enhance A.I. financing solutions for X Wallet. In 2024, registered users of the X Wallet App have seen an impressive uplift of 209% year-over-year, with monthly active users growing by 224%. This collaboration includes a funding limit of up to HKD800 Million from Standard Chartered to support the Group's asset and business growth.
This partnership is a pivotal move for Zero Fintech Group as it seeks to leverage proprietary A.I. technology of X Wallet to drive efficiency and innovation within the financial sector. With Standard Chartered's funding support, X Wallet will enhance its capabilities to provide users with streamlined, cost-effective financial solutions tailored to their needs.
Carlos Chau, Executive Director at Zero Fintech Group , said, "We are excited to join forces with Standard Chartered to elevate X Wallet's offerings. This funding support not only fuels our technological advancements but also allows us to focus on building a robust financial ecosystem that prioritizes cost efficiency and user-centric solutions."
The funding support by Standard Chartered will also facilitate the creation of a comprehensive financial ecosystem in X Wallet, integrating various Fintech services to provide users with seamless access to a wide range of financial products from lending to payment. This holistic approach aims to redefine customer experience and empower users in their financial journeys.
