Political crisis in S-Korea is outcome of long-standing political struggle

(MENAFN) The recent crisis in South Korea, which briefly saw President Yoon Suk Yeol declare martial law, was the result of a long-standing political struggle. Yoon, elected by a narrow margin of 0.73% in the 2022 presidential elections, faced immediate challenges due to a divided National Assembly. The opposition Party held a qualified majority, enabling them to block presidential initiatives and push their own agendas, which in turn were often vetoed by the president. This deadlock led to political paralysis and increased societal polarization.



The parliamentary in April 2024 did little to resolve the impasse, with the Democratic Party failing to secure a two-thirds majority, but still maintaining enough power to control legislative action. Concurrently, the government pursued criminal charges against opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who was accused of significant corruption. Despite some legal victories, Lee still faces multiple serious charges, adding to the tension between the ruling and opposition parties.



This standoff resulted in heightened political instability, with both sides accusing each other of using the legal system to target political opponents. As the opposition pushed for impeachment, the ruling party sought to secure convictions against Democratic Party leaders. The situation escalated further when President Yoon, claiming that North Korean forces and pro-North Korean factions were threatening the country's democracy, declared martial law on December 3. This move echoed past military coups in South Korea's history.



Yoon's five-hour martial law declaration, which was swiftly reversed after opposition from parliament, highlighted the extreme polarization in South Korean politics. Although Yoon justified the action by accusing the opposition of undermining the government and democracy, the brief crisis reflects deeper power struggles and growing political divisions in the country.

