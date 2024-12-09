(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing desire of consumers to consume different food products that contain milk ingredients, including functional food, beverage, dairy, meat products, and infant milk formulae, is another factor that is anticipated to drive the expansion of the for milk ingredients. A major factor driving the global market for milk components is the rising disposable income of consumers as well as their growing willingness to pay a premium for food items with varied benefits. NEWARK, Del, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global milk ingredients sales are projected to climb to USD 74.7 billion by the end of 2024. Looking ahead, the industry is poised for significant expansion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% between 2024 and 2034. By the conclusion of this forecast period, the market is anticipated to reach a remarkable USD 118.7 billion , fueled by escalating demand for nutritious and functional food products. Milk ingredients, including milk powder , casein and caseinates, milk protein concentrates, and isolates, are recognized as premium protein sources. These ingredients are prized for their comprehensive amino acid profiles, offering all essential amino acids that the human body cannot synthesize. Such attributes make them indispensable for muscle repair, recovery, and overall wellness, particularly among active individuals and fitness enthusiasts. The rising trend of health-conscious lifestyles globally is driving the adoption of these versatile dairy-derived components across the food, beverage, and nutraceutical sectors. Ingredients from milk are among those high in vital nutrients. Casein, lactose, milk protein isolates and milk protein concentrates are only a few of the many types of components found in milk. While the shelf life of milk is quite short, those of its constituents are relatively long. Ingredients from milk are employed in a variety of products, including prepared foods and supplementary foods. Numerous milk components, including casein and caseinates, are high in protein and amino acids and have a number of positive health effects when consumed. Request Report Sample: Key Takeaways from the Milk Ingredients Market Report Robust Market Growth : Increasing global awareness of the health benefits of milk ingredients is pushing demand, particularly in regions like North America and Asia-Pacific. Diverse Applications : Beyond traditional dairy products, milk ingredients are being incorporated into sports nutrition, functional beverages, and infant formula, expanding their market reach. Sustainability in Focus : Manufacturers are adopting sustainable practices in dairy farming and processing, responding to consumer demand for eco-friendly products.

“The milk ingredients market is witnessing a transformation, driven by consumer demand for health-conscious and sustainable products. Companies in this space must navigate challenges such as environmental concerns and raw material volatility while capitalizing on growth opportunities in emerging markets and innovative product segments. As consumers continue to prioritize wellness and quality, the industry is well-positioned to thrive over the next decade.”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights. Country-wise Insights 1. The United States: A Global Leader in Milk Ingredients

The United States is projected to achieve a CAGR of 4.6% in milk ingredient sales between 2024 and 2034, reaching USD 28.6 billion by 2034.

Historically reliant on imports, the U.S. now boasts domestic production hubs established by leading industry players, solidifying its position as a major global producer. With the largest population of daily dairy consumers, including products like cheese and yogurt, the U.S. is both the top producer and consumer of milk ingredients worldwide.

2. India's Rapid Growth in Milk Ingredients Market

India, the world's largest milk producer with a 22% global share, is expected to see a 7.3% CAGR in milk ingredient consumption through 2034, reaching USD 19.6 billion.

Traditionally focused on direct milk consumption, the country now benefits from investments by global giants like Nestle, Amul, and Hatson Agro in manufacturing milk ingredients for diverse applications. By 2034, India is anticipated to represent 18% of global milk ingredient sales, underscoring its rising significance in the industry.

3. Australia: Rising Demand Driving Milk Ingredients Sector Growth

Australia's milk ingredients market is forecasted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9.3% from 2024 to 2034, reaching USD 6.5 billion by the end of the period.

Holding a 5.8% regional market share in 2024, Australia is a key player in the Asia-Pacific milk ingredients sector, driven by growing health-consciousness and demand for protein-rich products. The rising popularity of casein protein for weight management and health needs highlights the increasing role of milk ingredients in Australia's expanding dairy industry.

The following table shows the estimated growth rates of the top three countries for target products. China and India are set to exhibit the milk ingredients market, recording CAGRs of 5.1% and 6.2%, respectively, through 2034. How India became one of the largest producers of milk ingredients? India has become the world's largest producer of milk, with 22% of global output. A key driver of this growth has been the country's large and relatively young population, which is increasingly urban and affluent. Today, India is home to some of the world's biggest dairy companies, including Amul, Mother Dairy, and Hatsun Agro. These firms have benefited from a growing domestic market for milk and milk products, as well as from rising exports. In recent years, India has also become an important source of milk ingredients for the global food industry. Companies such as Nestle and Danone have set up sourcing operations in the country to tap into its vast pool of cheap labor and raw materials. India has seen rapid growth in this sector for the last 30 years and India is forecasted to rise during this period from 2024 to 2034 at a CAGR of 7.3%. How USA became one of the biggest markets for milk ingredients? The United States of America has always been a big market for milk ingredients. In the early days of the country, dairy products were an important part of the diet. Today, milk ingredients are used in a variety of products, from cheese and yogurt to ice cream and chocolate. The USA is one of the biggest markets for milk ingredients which is now worth 32.6% of the global milk ingredients market. There are several reasons why the United States is such a big market for milk ingredients. First, the country has a large population. Second, American consumers have a high demand for dairy products. Third, the United States of America is one of the world's leading producers of milk ingredients. The United States of America is a major market for milk ingredients because of its large population. There are more than 300 million people living in the United States of America, and many of them consume dairy products on a daily basis. Cheese and yogurt are two of the most popular dairy products in the country, and they both contain milk ingredients.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 United States 4.6% Germany 3.4% China 6.2% India 7.3% Australia 9.3%

Industry Challenges

: The volatility in milk prices due to climatic, geopolitical, and economic factors poses challenges to maintaining consistent profit margins.: Growing awareness of lactose intolerance and dietary restrictions is prompting the industry to explore alternatives and innovative formulations.: The dairy sector faces scrutiny over its carbon footprint, pushing manufacturers to adopt greener technologies and practices.

Category wise insights

what is the impact of sports products on the milk ingredients market?

Sports products have had a significant impact on the milk ingredients market. The demand for whey protein and other milk-based ingredients has increased significantly in recent years, as sports enthusiasts and bodybuilders seek to improve their performance and recovery. This has led to higher prices for these products, as well as increased competition among suppliers.

While the impact of sports products on the milk ingredients market has been positive overall, there are some concerns about the sustainability of this growth. The dairy industry is already under pressure from environmental groups due to its high greenhouse gas emissions, and there is potential for further conflict if the demand for milk-based ingredients continues to increase.

How infant formula products are useful for the milk ingredients market?

The global dairy industry has been increasingly driven by the demand for infant formula products. This is because infant formula is seen as a key ingredient in the milk ingredients market.

There are several reasons why infant formula products are seen as useful for the milk ingredients market. First, infant formula can be used as a replacement for fresh milk in many recipes. This is important because fresh milk is often unavailable or too expensive for many consumers. Second, infant formula products can be used to fortify other dairy products. For example, many brands of cheese and yogurt contain added vitamins and minerals that are derived from infant formula products. This helps to improve the nutritional value of these Dairy Products and makes them more appealing to consumers.

Unlock the complete analysis-get the full report now.

Competitive Landscape and Industry Trends

Key players in the milk ingredients industry are driving innovation by developing diverse formulations through advanced processing techniques and utilizing a broad range of raw materials. Leading manufacturers are adopting strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to enhance production capacity and reach a larger consumer base. Additionally, companies are leveraging digital platforms, including social media and websites, to educate consumers and effectively promote their products, fostering greater consumer engagement.

To maintain market share, brands are focusing on sustainability initiatives, ethical sourcing, and minimizing their carbon footprint, aligning with evolving consumer preferences.

Example of Innovation

Lactalis Ingredients has introduced micellar casein in its native form, designed to enhance protein intake and support muscle recovery after intense exercise. This product meets the growing demand for nutritious, functional solutions that cater to health-conscious and active consumers, offering an optimal balance of taste, nutrition, and performance.

Leading Milk Ingredients Brands



Lactalis Ingredients

Ingredia

Noumi Nutritional Limited

Le Lit New Nutrition

Ascent

Milk Specialties Global

Leprino Nutrition

Arla Food Ingredients

Friesland campina ingredients

Danone Food SA

Fonterra cooperative group

Dairy farms in America

Sodiaal co-operative group

Kerry Group PLC

Volac International Ltd Hoogwegt International BV

Key Segments of Market Report

By Product Type:

As per product type, the industry has been categorized into milk powder, casein and caseinates, milk protein concentrates, and isolates.

By Application:

This segment is further categorized into dairy products, sports nutrition, beverages, infant formula, ice cream, and food supplements.

By distribution channel:

This segment is further categorized into B2B, B2C (Hypermarket, supermarket, convenience store, specialty store, and discount store), and online retail channels.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation

Der weltweite Umsatz mit Milchzutaten wird bis Ende 2024 voraussichtlich auf 74,7 Mrd. USD steigen. Mit Blick auf die Zukunft ist die Branche mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 4,9 % zwischen 2024 und 2034 für eine deutliche Expansion gerüstet. Bis zum Ende dieses Prognosezeitraums wird der Markt voraussichtlich bemerkenswerte 118,7 Mrd. USD erreichen, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage nach nahrhaften und funktionellen Lebensmitteln.

Milchbestandteile, einschließlich Milchpulver, Kasein und Kaseinate, Milchproteinkonzentrate und Isolate, gelten als Premium-Proteinquellen. Diese Inhaltsstoffe werden für ihre umfassenden Aminosäureprofile geschätzt und enthalten alle essentiellen Aminosäuren, die der menschliche Körper nicht synthetisieren kann. Diese Eigenschaften machen sie unverzichtbar für die Muskelreparatur, die Regeneration und das allgemeine Wohlbefinden, insbesondere bei aktiven Menschen und Fitnessbegeisterten. Der weltweit steigende Trend zu einem gesundheitsbewussten Lebensstil treibt die Einführung dieser vielseitigen Komponenten aus Milchprodukten in der Lebensmittel-, Getränke- und Nutrazeutika-Branche voran.

Zutaten aus Milch gehören zu denen, die reich an lebenswichtigen Nährstoffen sind. Kasein, Laktose, Milchproteinisolate und Milchproteinkonzentrate sind nur einige der vielen Arten von Bestandteilen, die in Milch vorkommen. Während die Haltbarkeit von Milch recht kurz ist, sind die ihrer Bestandteile relativ lang.

Zutaten aus Milch werden in einer Vielzahl von Produkten verwendet, darunter Fertig- und Beikost. Zahlreiche Milchbestandteile, darunter Kasein und Kaseinate, sind reich an Proteinen und Aminosäuren und haben beim Verzehr eine Reihe positiver Auswirkungen auf die Gesundheit.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus dem Marktbericht für Milchzutaten

1. Robustes Marktwachstum : Das zunehmende weltweite Bewusstsein für die gesundheitlichen Vorteile von Milchzutaten treibt die Nachfrage an, insbesondere in Regionen wie Nordamerika und dem asiatisch-pazifischen Raum.

2. Vielfältige Anwendungen : Neben traditionellen Milchprodukten werden Milchbestandteile in Sporternährung, funktionelle Getränke und Säuglingsnahrung integriert, um ihre Marktreichweite zu erweitern.

3. Nachhaltigkeit im Fokus : Die Hersteller übernehmen nachhaltige Praktiken in der Milchviehhaltung und -verarbeitung und reagieren damit auf die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach umweltfreundlichen Produkten.

"Der Markt für Milchzutaten erlebt einen Wandel, der durch die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach gesundheitsbewussten und nachhaltigen Produkten angetrieben wird. Unternehmen in diesem Bereich müssen Herausforderungen wie Umweltbelange und Rohstoffvolatilität bewältigen und gleichzeitig Wachstumschancen in Schwellenländern und innovativen Produktsegmenten nutzen. Da die Verbraucher weiterhin Wert auf Wellness und Qualität legen, ist die Branche gut positioniert, um im nächsten Jahrzehnt erfolgreich zu sein", sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Länderspezifische Einblicke

1. Die Vereinigten Staaten: Ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen bei Milchzutaten



Es wird prognostiziert, dass die Vereinigten Staaten zwischen 2024 und 2034 eine CAGR von 4,6 % beim Verkauf von Milchzutaten erreichen und bis 2034 28,6 Mrd. USD erreichen werden.

Die USA, die in der Vergangenheit auf Importe angewiesen waren, verfügen heute über inländische Produktionszentren, die von führenden Branchenakteuren gegründet wurden, was ihre Position als wichtiger globaler Produzent festigt. Mit der größten Bevölkerung an täglichen Milchkonsumenten, darunter Produkte wie Käse und Joghurt, sind die USA sowohl der größte Produzent als auch der größte Verbraucher von Milchzutaten weltweit.



2. Indiens schnelles Wachstum auf dem Markt für Milchzutaten



Indien, der weltweit größte Milchproduzent mit einem weltweiten Anteil von 22 %, wird bis 2034 voraussichtlich eine jährliche Wachstumsrate von 7,3 % beim Verbrauch von Milchzutaten auf 19,6 Mrd. USD verzeichnen.

Das Land, das sich traditionell auf den direkten Milchkonsum konzentriert, profitiert heute von Investitionen globaler Giganten wie Nestlé, Amul und Hatson Agro in die Herstellung von Milchzutaten für verschiedene Anwendungen. Bis 2034 wird Indien voraussichtlich 18 % des weltweiten Umsatzes mit Milchzutaten ausmachen, was seine wachsende Bedeutung in der Branche unterstreicht.



3. Australien: Steigende Nachfrage treibt das Wachstum des Sektors der Milchzutaten voran



Es wird prognostiziert, dass der australische Markt für Milchzutaten von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer beeindruckenden CAGR von 9,3 % wachsen und bis zum Ende des Zeitraums 6,5 Mrd. USD erreichen wird.

Mit einem regionalen Marktanteil von 5,8 % im Jahr 2024 ist Australien ein wichtiger Akteur im Sektor der Milchzutaten im asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, angetrieben durch das wachsende Gesundheitsbewusstsein und die Nachfrage nach proteinreichen Produkten. Die zunehmende Beliebtheit von Kaseinprotein für das Gewichtsmanagement und die Gesundheit unterstreicht die zunehmende Rolle von Milchzutaten in Australiens expandierender Milchindustrie.



Die folgende Tabelle zeigt die geschätzten Wachstumsraten der drei wichtigsten Länder für Zielprodukte. China und Indien werden den Markt für Milchzutaten ausstellen und bis 2034 eine CAGR von 5,1 % bzw. 6,2 % verzeichnen.

Wie Indien zu einem der größten Produzenten von Milchzutaten wurde?

Indien hat sich mit einem Anteil von 22 % an der Weltproduktion zum größten Milchproduzenten der Welt entwickelt. Ein wesentlicher Treiber dieses Wachstums war die große und relativ junge Bevölkerung des Landes, die zunehmend städtisch und wohlhabend ist.

Heute ist Indien die Heimat einiger der größten Molkereiunternehmen der Welt, darunter Amul, Mother Dairy und Hatsun Agro. Diese Unternehmen profitierten von einem wachsenden Inlandsmarkt für Milch und Milcherzeugnisse sowie von steigenden Exporten.

In den letzten Jahren hat sich Indien auch zu einer wichtigen Quelle für Milchzutaten für die globale Lebensmittelindustrie entwickelt. Unternehmen wie Nestlé und Danone haben Beschaffungsbetriebe im Land eingerichtet, um den riesigen Pool an billigen Arbeitskräften und Rohstoffen anzuzapfen.

Indien hat in den letzten 30 Jahren ein rasantes Wachstum in diesem Sektor erlebt, und es wird prognostiziert, dass Indien in diesem Zeitraum von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer CAGR von 7,3 % wachsen wird.

Wie die USA zu einem der größten Märkte für Milchzutaten wurden?

Die Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika waren schon immer ein großer Markt für Milchzutaten. In den Anfängen des Landes waren Milchprodukte ein wichtiger Bestandteil der Ernährung. Heute werden Milchzutaten in einer Vielzahl von Produkten verwendet, von Käse und Joghurt bis hin zu Eiscreme und Schokolade. Die USA sind einer der größten Märkte für Milchzutaten, der mittlerweile einen Anteil von 32,6 % am weltweiten Markt für Milchzutaten ausmacht.

Es gibt mehrere Gründe, warum die Vereinigten Staaten ein so großer Markt für Milchzutaten sind. Erstens hat das Land eine große Bevölkerung. Zweitens haben die amerikanischen Verbraucher eine hohe Nachfrage nach Milchprodukten. Drittens sind die Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika einer der weltweit führenden Hersteller von Milchzutaten.

Die Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika sind aufgrund ihrer großen Bevölkerung ein wichtiger Markt für Milchzutaten. In den Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika leben mehr als 300 Millionen Menschen, und viele von ihnen konsumieren täglich Milchprodukte. Käse und Joghurt sind zwei der beliebtesten Milchprodukte des Landes, und beide enthalten Milchzutaten.

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 USA 4.6% Deutschland 3.4% China 6.2% Indien 7.3% Australien 9.3%

Herausforderungen der Branche

1. Schwankende Rohstoffkosten : Die Volatilität der Milchpreise aufgrund klimatischer, geopolitischer und wirtschaftlicher Faktoren stellt eine Herausforderung für die Aufrechterhaltung konstanter Gewinnmargen dar.

2. Bedenken hinsichtlich Laktoseintoleranz : Das wachsende Bewusstsein für Laktoseintoleranz und diätetische Einschränkungen veranlasst die Branche, Alternativen und innovative Formulierungen zu erforschen.

3. Auswirkungen auf die Umwelt : Der Milchsektor steht unter dem Prüfstand seines CO2-Fußabdrucks, was die Hersteller dazu zwingt, umweltfreundlichere Technologien und Praktiken einzuführen.

Einblicke in die Kategorie

Welche Auswirkungen haben Sportprodukte auf den Markt für Milchzutaten?

Sportartikel haben den Markt für Milchzutaten erheblich beeinflusst. Die Nachfrage nach Molkenprotein und anderen Inhaltsstoffen auf Milchbasis ist in den letzten Jahren stark gestiegen, da Sportbegeisterte und Bodybuilder versuchen, ihre Leistung und Regeneration zu verbessern. Dies hat zu höheren Preisen für diese Produkte sowie zu einem verstärkten Wettbewerb unter den Lieferanten geführt.

Während die Auswirkungen von Sportprodukten auf den Markt für Milchzutaten insgesamt positiv waren, gibt es einige Bedenken hinsichtlich der Nachhaltigkeit dieses Wachstums. Die Milchindustrie steht aufgrund ihrer hohen Treibhausgasemissionen bereits unter dem Druck von Umweltgruppen, und es besteht Potenzial für weitere Konflikte, wenn die Nachfrage nach milchbasierten Zutaten weiter steigt.

Wie nützlich sind Säuglingsnahrungsprodukte für den Markt für Milchzutaten?

Die globale Milchindustrie wird zunehmend von der Nachfrage nach Säuglingsnahrung angetrieben. Dies liegt daran, dass Säuglingsnahrung als wichtiger Bestandteil auf dem Markt für Milchzutaten angesehen wird.

Es gibt mehrere Gründe, warum Säuglingsnahrungsprodukte als nützlich für den Markt für Milchzutaten angesehen werden. Erstens kann Säuglingsnahrung in vielen Rezepten als Ersatz für frische Milch verwendet werden. Das ist wichtig, denn frische Milch ist für viele Verbraucher oft nicht verfügbar oder zu teuer. Zweitens können Säuglingsanfangsnahrung verwendet werden, um andere Milchprodukte anzureichern. Zum Beispiel enthalten viele Käse- und Joghurtmarken zusätzliche Vitamine und Mineralstoffe, die aus Säuglingsanfangsnahrung gewonnen werden. Dies trägt dazu bei, den Nährwert dieser Milchprodukte zu verbessern und sie für die Verbraucher attraktiver zu machen.

Wettbewerbslandschaft und Branchentrends

Wichtige Akteure in der Milchzutatenindustrie treiben Innovationen voran, indem sie durch fortschrittliche Verarbeitungstechniken und die Verwendung einer breiten Palette von Rohstoffen vielfältige Rezepturen entwickeln. Führende Hersteller verfolgen Strategien wie Fusionen, Übernahmen, Partnerschaften und Kooperationen, um die Produktionskapazität zu erhöhen und eine größere Kundenbasis zu erreichen. Darüber hinaus nutzen Unternehmen digitale Plattformen, einschließlich sozialer Medien und Websites, um Verbraucher zu informieren und ihre Produkte effektiv zu bewerben, um eine größere Kundenbindung zu fördern.

Um ihren Marktanteil zu halten, konzentrieren sich die Marken auf Nachhaltigkeitsinitiativen, ethische Beschaffung und die Minimierung ihres CO2-Fußabdrucks, um sich an den sich ändernden Verbraucherpräferenzen zu orientieren.

Beispiel für Innovation

Lactalis Ingredients hat mizellares Kasein in seiner nativen Form eingeführt, um die Proteinaufnahme zu verbessern und die Muskelregeneration nach intensivem Training zu unterstützen. Dieses Produkt erfüllt die wachsende Nachfrage nach nahrhaften, funktionellen Lösungen, die sich an gesundheitsbewusste und aktive Verbraucher richten und ein optimales Gleichgewicht zwischen Geschmack, Ernährung und Leistung bieten.

Führende Marken für Milchzutaten



Lactalis Inhaltsstoffe

Ingredia

Noumi Nutritional Limited

Le Lit Neue Ernährung

Aufstieg

Milchspezialitäten Global

Leprino Ernährung

Arla Lebensmittelzutaten

Zutaten für Friesland Campina

Danone Food SA

Genossenschaftsgruppe Fonterra

Milchviehbetriebe in Amerika

Genossenschaftsgruppe Sodiaal

Kerry Group PLC

Volac International GmbH Hoogwegt International BV

Schlüsselsegmente des Marktberichts

Nach Produkttyp:

Je nach Produkttyp wurde die Branche in Milchpulver, Kasein und Kaseinate, Milchproteinkonzentrate und Isolate eingeteilt.

Nach Anwendung:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in Milchprodukte, Sporternährung, Getränke, Säuglingsnahrung, Eiscreme und Nahrungsergänzungsmittel unterteilt.

Nach Vertriebskanälen:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in B2B-, B2C- (Hypermarkt, Supermarkt, Convenience-Store, Fachgeschäft und Discounter) und Online-Einzelhandelskanäle unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, Ostasiens, Südasiens, Ozeaniens sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The milk protein market forecast can be visualized around a US$ 16.34 billion mark by 2034 at a sluggish CAGR of 3.3%.

Milk protein hydrolysate market size exceeded USD 1.0 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to grow at over 6.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

The global Textured Milk Protein market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 2,897 million by 2023, recording a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2033.

The plant-based milk market is on its way to perceive escalation, from US$ 20.1 billion in 2024 up to US$ 47.9 billion by 2034.

The flavored milk market is predicted to register a valuation of US$ 3,511.20 million in 2023, and is estimated to rise to US$ 6,529.38 million by 2033.

The global non-fat dry milk market value is projected to increase from US$ 8.4 billion in 2023 to US$ 11.3 billion by 2033.

Sales of fat filled milk powder in Western Europe is expected to be US$ 1,182.60 million in 2023. In 2022, the demand was tipped to be US$ 1,136.36 million.

The concentrated milk fat market value is projected to increase to US$ 9,651.8 million by 2033.

The global fat-filled milk powder market is expected to be valued at US$ 5 billion in 2023 and reach a valuation of US$ 8.8 billion by 2033.

Total revenue from the consumption of fat filled milk powder in Japan is poised to increase from US$ 90.18 million in 2023 to US$ 157.93 million by 2033.

Read Our Trending News on Exploring the Growing Demand for Non-dairy Creamers in Korea: New Trends and Market Opportunities

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T : +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube