Alkyl Polyglucoside Market Is Set To Surge At 8% CAGR, To Reach US$ 3.27 Billion By 2034: Fact.MR Report

Manufacturers to Benefit from Increasing Application of Alkyl Polyglucoside in Homecare and Personal Care Products: Fact Study

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Being biodegradable in nature and an effective alternative to petroleum-based surfactants, the global alkyl polyglucoside is calculated at US$ 1.51 billion for 2024 and is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 8% through 2034.Alkyl polyglucosides are gaining traction in cosmetic and personal care products such as shampoos, conditioners, soaps, and sunscreens due to their surface-active and low toxicity properties. Alkyl polyglucosides being bio-based surfactants are exhibiting increasing popularity among eco-friendly consumers. The increasing demand for clean-label and organic products is further fuelling the consumption of bio-based alkyl polyglucosides.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Strict regulations on the use of inorganic surfactants across the globe are creating lucrative opportunities for alkyl polyglucoside producers. Plant-derived alkyl polyglucosides produced from gluocose and starch are further aiding the overall market growth. Versatility of alkyl polyglucosides is increasing their applications in paints & coatings and agriculture. Being effective dispersant and emulsifier, alkyl polyglucoside is exhibiting increasing use for color stability and settling.North America is a key market for alkyl polyglucoside manufacturers, driven by its presence of robust homecare market. Europe, particularly Germany and the United Kingdom are witnessing increasing use of alkyl polyglucosides in personal care and cosmetic products. The strong presence of key market players is further boosting the alkyl polyglucoside market growth in Asia Pacific.Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global alkyl polyglucoside market is projected to reach US$ 3.27 billion by 2034.The market in Japan is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2034.Demand for alkyl polyglucosides in the United States is approximated at a market value of US$ 235.2 million in 2024.Sales of decyl alkyl polyglucosides are estimated to evolve at a CAGR of 8.1% through 2034.“Sustainability trend and strict regulations on toxic chemical use are increasing the consumption of bio-based alkyl polyglucosides,” says a Fact analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Alkyl Polyglucoside MarketKey players in the alkyl polyglucoside market are BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, Croda International Plc., Akzo Nobel NV, LG Household & Health Care Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants, Pilot Chemical Company, Shanghai Fine Chemical Co Ltd., Dow Chemicals Co., SEPPIC S.A.Competitive LandscapeThe alkyl polyglucoside market is characterized by the presence of prominent players and entrance of new companies. The leading companies are focusing on boosting their market position by expanding their production units, partnering with other industry players, and acquisitions.New alkyl polyglucoside companies are investing in R&D to improve the properties of their products to appeal a wider consumer base.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global alkyl polyglucoside market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (coco alkyl, lauryl alkyl, decyl alkyl, capryl alkyl, others), primary function (cleansing agents, emulsifying agents, wetting agents, degreasing agents, solubilizing agents, hydrotope, foaming agents, others), and application (homecare, personal care, industrial & institutional cleaners, agricultural chemicals, oil fields, admixtures for cement, concrete & plaster, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact:Polyalkylene Glycols Market : Size is estimated to reach US$ 2.3 billion by 2022 and is expected to reach US $5.5 billion by the end of 2032. Worldwide shipments of polyalkylene glycols are slated to increase at an impressive CAGR of 9.1% over the next ten years.Bio-based Surfactants Market : Size was valued at US$ 14.3 billion in 2023 and has been forecast to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.2% to end up at US$ 27.7 billion by 2034.About Us:Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. 