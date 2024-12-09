S-Korean defense minister quits position

(MENAFN) South Korea’s Defense Kim Yong-hyun has announced his resignation, taking responsibility for the turmoil caused by the recent declaration of martial law. On Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol unexpectedly imposed martial law, citing a threat from “pro-North Korean forces” and accusing the opposition Party, which controls the parliament, of engaging in “anti-state activities” that hindered functions. However, hours later, Yoon reversed the decision after parliament voted unanimously against the measure.



In a statement on Wednesday, Minister Kim expressed regret for the confusion and public concern caused by the emergency decree. He said, “I take responsibility for all matters related to martial law and have tendered my resignation to the president.” Kim is believed to have advised President Yoon to impose the martial law.



Kim also clarified that the soldiers who had carried out the order followed his instructions and that he alone was accountable for the actions. Despite the lifting of martial law, he acknowledged the ongoing challenges in the country’s political and security environments and assured that the Ministry of National Defense was taking the situation seriously, working to maintain national defense operations and military readiness.



Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung condemned the martial law as unconstitutional and urged the military and police to return to their regular duties. Additionally, opposition parties have initiated a motion to impeach President Yoon over the incident. The motion requires a two-thirds majority in parliament and the approval of at least six out of nine Constitutional Court justices. A vote could occur as soon as Friday.



President Yoon’s approval rating has steadily declined amid political clashes with the opposition, and his recent budget proposal was rejected by the Democratic Party, which also called for investigations into various scandals involving the president's wife and top officials.

MENAFN09122024000045015687ID1108970325