DATAGROUP on the development of shareholder value measures

Pliezhausen, December 9, 2024. DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) announced an extensive program to increase shareholder value on November 16, 2024. The share price had reacted very positively to this. Among other things, this included the now expired share buyback program. In addition, the preliminary figures for FY 2023/2024 presented on November 21, 2024 were well received by the capital market. As part of this voluntary public share buyback offer, 50,756 were tendered to the company at a price of EUR 42.13; this corresponds to 0.6 % of the share capital. As a result, DATAGROUP SE now holds a total of 68,297 treasury shares (corresponding to approx. 0.8 % of the share capital). The treasury shares can be used for all statutory options such as redemption, use to finance company takeovers and also for employee share programs. “With the figures presented for FY 2023/2024, we have shown that our business model allows for organic growth even in challenging times. This clearly differentiates us from our competitors. We want to continue to grow in the current fiscal year 2024/2025, let our shareholders participate in our business success in the future and further increase shareholder value”, says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP. In light of the very positive development, the management board will decide on possible further measures such as another buyback offer or a return to the previous dividend policy. About DATAGROUP DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its“buy and turn around” and its“buy and build” strategy.

