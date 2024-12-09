EQS-News: SFC AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG secures another million-euro order: Linc Polska again relies on cells by SFC Energy

09.12.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG secures another million-euro order: Linc Polska again relies on fuel cells by SFC Energy Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 9 December 2024 – SFC

Energy

AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received another follow-up order from Linc Polska. The Poznan-based security company, one of Poland's largest providers of civil surveillance technology, will again purchase EFOY Pro 2800 series fuel cells. The framework contract, with a total value of around EUR 1.5 million, will be fully recognized in revenue and earnings in the 2025 financial year. The new order marks the third major order from Linc Polska, which has been a customer of SFC Energy since 2021. It reflects the Polish company's high demand for reliable, independent, sustainable power sources for its security solutions. The EFOY fuel cells will provide self-sufficient power for Linc Polska's mobile CCTV trailers, thermal imaging cameras, and radars – technologies crucial for off-grid, uninterrupted, and environmentally friendly power supply. Compared to conventional diesel generators, EFOY fuel cells offer considerable advantages: they consume less fuel, operate more efficiently, are quieter and emit no harmful exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO) or fine dust. They therefore make a significant contribution to the environmental friendliness of Linc Polska's safety solutions. Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG :“We are very pleased with Linc Polska's renewed trust in our fuel cell technology. This partnership demonstrates that our solutions are not only an environmentally friendly alternative to diesel generators but also a reliable and cost-efficient source of energy for critical applications. Together with our Polish partner, we are committed to a climate-neutral energy supply and are thus making an important contribution to decarbonization and climate protection.” Harald Dingemans, CEO of Linc Polska Sp. z o.o.: “Fortunately, demand for our security technology continues to grow. An important benefit for our customers is the off-grid and environmentally friendly operation of mobile CCTV trailers, thermal imaging cameras, and radar equipment. This is ensured by the fuel cells from SFC Energy.” Further information on SFC

Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc .



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG ( ) is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 75,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in Canada, India, the Netherlands, Romania, Denmark the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN:

756857 , ISIN:

DE0007568578 ).



About Linc Polska Sp. z o.o.

Linc Polska Sp. z o.o. following the principle of looking for modern and functional solutions, has launched many innovative products. They represent the world's leading companies in the technical security industry. Through training and constant updating of their offer, they guarantee access to the latest technologies. Linc Polska is a consultant in the broad field of security.



SFC Investor Relations and Press:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: ...

Web: sfc

09.12.2024 CET/CEST

