Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Completion of 2024 share buyback program

09.12.2024 / 08:29 CET/CEST

Completion of 2024 share buyback program





Share buyback program 2024 for EUR 4.0 million completed

109,700 shares bought back for an average of EUR 36.53 The total number of dividend-bearing shares will therefore decrease by approximately 2.2% to 4,895,738

The 2024 share buyback program was completed in the past few days. The share buyback of approximately EUR 4.0 million, which was originally planned to run until May 2025, has thus been completed ahead of schedule. A total of 109,700 shares were bought back at an average price of EUR 36.53. The total number of dividend-bearing shares will therefore decrease by approximately 2.2% to 4,895,738. It is planned to cancel the repurchased shares. According to the authorization of the Annual General Meeting 2022, Deutsche Rohstoff AG is entitled to buy back up to 10% of the shares.



Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO of Deutsche Rohstoff AG, said: "The share buyback program, the dividend and the cash settlement of employee stock options were an important part of our shareholder return package, allowing all shareholders to participate in the success of our business. The early completion of the buyback program means that this package will now be completed in the current fiscal year. We may consider further share buyback programs in the coming years."





Mannheim, 9 December 2024



