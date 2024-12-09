Trump attorneys reference Hunter Biden pardon as new example

(MENAFN) Lawyers representing President-elect Donald have referenced Joe Biden's recent pardon of his son, Hunter, as part of their argument to dismiss a case against Trump in New York. Last week, granted Hunter a sweeping pardon, protecting him from prosecution for any crimes committed over the past decade. Biden argued that the prosecution was motivated, aimed at undermining his election and presidency. He also claimed that "raw politics" had influenced the legal process, leading to a miscarriage of justice.



In a legal filing on Monday, Trump’s attorneys, Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, contended that Biden’s actions reflected a strong condemnation of his own Department of Justice. They argued that the federal government had played a direct role in Trump’s prosecution in New York.



The lawyers are requesting Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan dismiss a case involving hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during Trump’s 2016 campaign. Trump was convicted in this case last May, becoming the first former U.S. president to be found guilty of felony charges. However, after Trump's re-election last month, Merchan postponed sentencing and allowed a new motion to be filed. Trump’s attorneys accuse New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg of targeting him for political reasons.



Blanche and Bove argued that continuing legal proceedings against Trump would disrupt his transition efforts and preparations for his upcoming presidency, claiming it undermines the mandate given to him by voters in November 2024. Critics of Trump point to his felony conviction and multiple other charges to argue that he is unfit for office, while Trump claims he is the target of a politically motivated 'witch hunt' led by Biden’s administration and the Democratic Party.

