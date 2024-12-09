CYPFER Enters International Banking Industry Starting With Sovereign Bank

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

As Threats Escalate, Sovereign

Bank Enhances Digital

Defenses to Protect Customer

Data and Financial

Transactions

MIAMI, NEW YORK, TORONTO, LONDON and DUBAI, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - CYPFER, a global leader in cybersecurity, is pleased to announce its work with Sovereign Bank, a trusted name in services, to strengthen cybersecurity across its digital platforms. As cyber threats targeting financial institutions rise, this initiative focuses on safeguarding sensitive customer data, securing financial transactions, and fortifying Sovereign Bank's digital infrastructure.

"The safety of our customers' financial data is our highest priority," says James Lau, CEO of Sovereign Bank. "As cyber threats evolve, we are committed to staying ahead of the curve. By engaging with CYPFER, we enhance our defenses, ensuring our clients' transactions and sensitive information remain secure and confidential."

The financial sector remains one of the most targeted by cybercriminals. Sovereign Bank's proactive measures, supported by CYPFER's expertise, set a high standard for cybersecurity in the industry.

"We are honored to collaborate with Sovereign Bank to deliver advanced cybersecurity strategies," says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. "This effort protects their clients and business from emerging threats while maintaining trust in an increasingly digital world."

With the financial industry's reliance on digital platforms for transactions and data storage, the risks of ransomware, phishing scams, and other cyber threats continue to grow. This initiative prioritizes implementing advanced measures to mitigate these risks, protect sensitive information, and secure trust with customers.

"Our customers trust us with their financial well-being, and it is our responsibility to protect that trust," adds Lau. "With CYPFER's support, we are fortifying our digital infrastructure, allowing us to deliver the highest levels of service with confidence."

"CYPFER's mission is to create Cyber CertaintyTM across industries, and the financial sector requires a specialized approach to security," Tobok explains. "This initiative addresses the unique challenges of financial institutions and equips them to operate securely in today's digital environment."

About CYPFER

CYPFER

is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber CertaintyTM. With an experienced

team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and

global organizations. CYPFER's cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada,

UK, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER's experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber CertaintyTM for all clients on every engagement.

CYPFER's core services include:



Ransomware Advisory



Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in

ransomware response and

recovery



On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams



Digital Forensics to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect sensitive data

Global Incident Response Retainer Services guaranteeing priority access to

ransomware advisory, incident response, and recovery support for swift resolution

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL, and has offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and the UAE. The company currently employs around 200 cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand globally and aims to boast a workforce of 250 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

SOURCE CYPFER

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED