(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oil & gas industry Innovation Tracker: Future Fuels, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Alternative fuels will play a major role in achieving global decarbonization pathways, with the market poised for extremely strong growth over the forecast period (2024?2030). This study focuses on dynamic and disruptive companies shaping the market across 3 main segments: biofuels, biogas, and eFuels.
The industry sometimes refers to eFuels as synthetic fuels and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) as bio-jet fuel. Alternative fuels use non-petroleum feedstocks, such as tallow oil, corn, soyabean oil, rapeseed oil, used cooking oil (UCO), fatty acid methyl esters, hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids (HEFAs), and hydrotreated vegetable oils (HVOs) in the case of biofuels; organic waste, animal waste, and wood in the case of biogas; and water, electricity, and biogenic or direct air capture CO2 in the case of eFuels.
These fuels are substitutes for more carbon-intensive energy sources, such as diesel, gasoline, and jet fuel, in the transportation sector, contributing to the broader decarbonization and net-zero targets of COP28.
This study analyzes 8 dynamic firms that significantly impact the innovation agenda for alternative fuels in the oil and gas industry, as well as other areas such as transportation, energy, and industry.
Key Growth Opportunities:
Use of Low-carbon Fuels in the Transportation Industry to Offset Emissions Role of eFuels in the Long-haul Transportation Industry to Achieve Net-zero Targets Integration of Biogenic CO2 to Produce eFuels Biomethane as a Clean Energy Carrier for Future Energy Systems
Key Topics Covered:
Ecosystem
Scope of Analysis Segmentation Most Common Biofuel Production Pathways Biogas and Biomethane - Most Common Production Pathway eFuels - Most Common Production Pathways
Transformation in Alternative Fuels
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Alternative Fuels Industry
Ecosystem
Competitive Environment Key Competitors
Growth Generator
Growth Environment Revenue and Production Forecast Revenue Forecast by Product
Companies to Action
Innovation Target LanzaTech - Company Profile LanzaTech - Analyst Viewpoint Twelve - Company Profile Twelve - Analyst Viewpoint Norsk e-Fuel - Company Profile Norsk e-fuel - Analyst Viewpoint Synhelion - Company Profile Synhelion - Analyst Viewpoint Infinium - Company Profile Infinium - Analyst Viewpoint Liquid Wind - Company Profile Liquid Wind - Analyst Viewpoint HutanBio - Company Profile HutanBio - Analyst Viewpoint Bloom BioRenewables - Company Profile Bloom BioRenewables - Analyst Viewpoint The Last Word Scoring Methodology
Appendix & Next Steps
Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Action Items & Next Steps
Company Coverage:
Innovation Target LanzaTech Twelve Norsk e-Fuel Synhelion Infinium Liquid Wind HutanBio Bloom BioRenewables
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN09122024004107003653ID1108970276
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.