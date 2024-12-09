Mark Sho, Star Of The Upcoming Film God Is Good, Available For Interviews

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mark Sho (Actor)

Mark Sho, star of God Is Good, shares insights on his role as Paul in this inspiring true story of faith and transformation. Interviews are available now.

CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mark Sho, the acclaimed who plays Paul in the highly anticipated feature God Is Good, is now available for interviews. The film, inspired by a true story, highlights the transformational power of faith and God's unconditional love. Its world premiere is set for January 18, 2025, at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco, with global distribution to follow.

A Story of Faith, Hope, and Resilience

God Is Good tells the inspiring journey of Margaret Liu Collins, a woman born in wartime China who faced cultural biases, abuse, and personal struggles. By trusting in God, Margaret transformed her life, embracing spiritual riches, financial prosperity, and loving relationships.

Mark Sho's portrayal of Paul, a key figure in Margaret's story, adds emotional depth to this powerful narrative. His performance underscores the themes of faith, healing, and resilience.“Playing Paul in God Is Good was a transformative experience,” Sho shared.“This film is a celebration of God's love, and I'm honored to be part of it.”

Premiere Details

The film will premiere on January 18, 2025, at the Herbst Theatre in San Francisco, from 2 PM to 6 PM. Tickets are sold out, reflecting the excitement for this heartwarming and inspirational story. Mark Sho will attend the premiere to share insights and discuss his experience working on the film.

Booking Information

About the Film

Directed by Jeff Deverett, God Is Good features a screenplay co-written by Jeff Deverett and Josh Nadler. The team includes:

Executive Producer: Margaret Liu Collins

Producer: Jeff Deverett

Line Producer: Araceli Rubalcava

Associate Producer: Ted Collins

The film's central message is that God desires for everyone to live in joy, health, and prosperity, free from worry and sorrow.

Watch the Trailer

Click Here For Trailer

For additional information, visit the IMDb page:

Click Here For IMDb

A Message of Hope

At its core, God Is Good is a celebration of faith and resilience. The film offers a timely reminder of God's love and grace, inspiring audiences to overcome life's challenges.

Don't miss this opportunity to hear from Mark Sho and discover the heart behind this uplifting story.

About Mannequins N Motion

Mannequins N Motion is a boutique public relations firm amplifying impactful stories and global projects.

