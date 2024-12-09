‘Moana 2’ continues strong performance at box office with USD600M in revenue globally

(MENAFN) Disney's animated film Moana 2 continued its strong performance at the box office, maintaining the top spot in its second weekend with a remarkable USD52 million in earnings. This brings its domestic total to USD300 million, surpassing the original Moana, and its global total to a staggering USD600 million. The film’s impressive showing set a new record for the weekend following Thanksgiving, outpacing the previous record set by Frozen II, which grossed USD35.2 million during the same period in 2019. Notably, Moana 2 has already entered the top five highest-grossing films of the year, making it one of Disney's major successes for 2024.



Disney has now secured three spots in the top five highest-grossing films of the year with Moana 2, Inside Out 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine. The studio's strong box office performance is expected to continue with the upcoming release of Mufasa, directed by Barry Jenkins, set for December 20. Despite the presence of several new releases over the weekend, including A24's horror-comedy Y2K and the Jude Law-led crime thriller The Order, none of these films posed a serious threat to Moana 2's dominance at the box office.



In second place, Wicked maintained its strong showing, adding USD34.9 million in its third week, bringing its domestic total to USD320.5 million. Globally, the musical adaptation, released by Universal, has grossed USD455.6 million. Wicked has been one of the year's top performers, continuing to attract large audiences as it progresses through its theater run.



Gladiator II rounded out the top three, earning USD12.5 million in its second week, while Red One took the fourth spot with USD7 million. Despite the release of several new films, Moana 2 and Wicked remained the dominant forces at the box office this weekend.

