Baghlan Flaxseeds, Safflowers Oil Production Increases

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok): Flaxseeds and safflowers oil producers in northern Baghlan province have been thrilled about the bumper yield and fair of flaxseeds and safflowers cooking oil.

Mohammad Din, head of a cooking oil production factory in the province, told Pajhwok Afghan News this year bumper safflowers and flaxseeds yield harvested due to which its demand had also increased.

He said:“I have been producing oil for 15 years. When the harvest is good, our production is also high, last year, when the flax and safflower harvests were low, our production of oil was also low, this year, when the harvest is good, our production has increased and the demand for these oils has also improved.”

He said the quality of flaxseeds and safflowers oil was the same as imported cooking oil but the quality of the farmer was high compared to the later.

He sought support in the provision of modern machinery which would further improve their production and opened work opportunities for others.

Sayed Rahman, a resident of Pul-i-Khumri City, they used flaxseeds in their house because it has special taste and if rice is cooked it its taste increases more and has no health side effects.

Wali Amarkhel, head of the Agriculture and Livestock Department, said this year bumper flaxseed and safflower yield produced due to enough rainfall and the there was increased in the oil production as well from these seeds.

He said:“Last year, 1,071 metric tons of flax were harvested from 6,000 hectares of land. This year, flax was also grown on 6,000 hectares of land, but it yielded 3,875 metric tons, which is a three-fold increase compared to last year, and the reason was the increase in rainfall.”

He added that due to the continuous droughts of the past few years, flax harvests in the province were not good and oil production was also low.

It is pertinent to mention according to the doctors flaxseed and safflower oil pose no health risks compared to other solid vegetable oils and is beneficial for people of all ages.

Dr. Lal Mohammad Hijrat, a gastroenterologist and heart disease specialist in Baghlan, said:“There is a big difference between flaxseed and common vegetable oils in the market; common oils are not pure, and even a small amount of them can harm the body, such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol, However, flaxseed oil, which is pure, does not contain chemicals, and its consumption does not harm the body as much as common vegetable oils; therefore, it can be said that flaxseed oil can also be used by patients with heart disease and high blood pressure.”

Flaxseed and safflower oil are widely used in the northern provinces of the country during the winter season, when people cook mostly rice and other food.

nh

Views: 38