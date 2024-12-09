Assad Ousted: Rebels Seize Damascus, Al-Golani Declares Victory

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) President Bashar Al-Assad's collapsed Sunday as armed rebels stormed the Syrian capital, Damascus, seizing the presidential palace and declaring an end to his decades-long rule. Ahmad Al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Muhammad Al-Golani, leader of Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), appeared in a released on Telegram addressing a crowd from the Umayyad Mosque. Al-Golani, the former commander of Al-Qaeda's Syrian franchise, declared,“Today, Syria belongs to all Syrians.”





The fall of Assad, who has ruled Syria with his family since the early 1970s, marks a dramatic turning point in the more than 13-year conflict that has claimed over half a million lives and displaced millions.





Al-Golani, speaking from the Umayyad Mosque square, condemned Assad's regime, accusing it of spreading sectarianism, fostering corruption, and enabling drug trafficking. He stated that Assad“transformed Syria into a land of corruption and drug trafficking,” adding that“Assad spread sectarianism, divided Syrian lands, and left them as a breeding ground for Iranian ambitions.” He reiterated,“Our country belongs to all of us... and the victory achieved is a victory for all Syrians.”





In a statement broadcast on Syrian state television before the announcement of Assad's fall, Al-Golani asserted that HTS was committed to its path since the beginning of the Syrian revolution in 2011, adding,“The future is ours.” The statement was obtained by Daily News Egypt.

Following the official announcement of Assad's fall by Syrian state television and armed factions, and Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi Al-Jalali's declaration of cooperation with all parties, Egypt affirmed its support for Syria's sovereignty and unity.





The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, called on all Syrian parties to preserve national resources and institutions, prioritize national interests, and initiate a comprehensive political process.





Egypt also pledged continued collaboration with regional and international partners to support Syria's reconstruction, refugee repatriation, and the achievement of lasting stability.





President-elect Donald Trump expressed surprise at Assad's fall, stating that“its fall is astonishing” given the regime's resilience.





Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Assad had left the country and relinquished his position after negotiations with conflict parties, stressing that Russia did not participate in the negotiations but called for an end to violence and a resolution through dialogue, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254. The ministry emphasized the importance of respecting all ethnic and sectarian groups.





Mazlum Kobani, the Kurdish leader of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, hailed the rebel success as“historic” and an“opportunity to build a new Syria.” The SDF controls much of northeastern Syria.





The fall of Assad has instilled both hope and uncertainty among Syrians. While many celebrate the end of oppressive rule, fears remain about a potential power vacuum and the protection of minorities. According to the CIA World Factbook, Sunni Muslim Arabs makeup 50% of Syria's population of nearly 24 million, while Alawites, Kurds, and Christians comprise 45%. The remaining percentage includes Druze, Ismaili and other groups.





Sheikh Al-Hajri, the spiritual leader of the Druze in southern Syria, called for a new constitution, stating:“We congratulate and respect the heroic Syrian people, protectors of the nation, regardless of their affiliations. We thank the friendly countries and regional and international bodies that stood by the Syrian people. We call on all Syrians to work together to build their civil state based on justice and equality. We call for avoiding chaos and drafting a new constitution to be voted on by the Syrians with their full will.”





Regional instability has also increased. Israel's military entered a demilitarized zone in the Golan Heights, citing concerns about the surge in instability near its border. Iraq, according to the Iraqi News Agency, has secured its border with Syria by closing the Al-Qaim crossing.



