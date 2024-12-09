Chelsea secures dramatic 4-3 comeback win over Tottenham in London Derby

(MENAFN) Chelsea secured a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday in an electrifying London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham started the match with high intensity, taking an early 2-0 lead with goals from Dominic Solanke in the 5th minute and Dejan Kulusevski in the 11th. However, Chelsea quickly responded, with Jadon Sancho pulling one back in the 17th minute, signaling the beginning of a thrilling encounter.



The Blues continued to press and found their equalizer in the 61st minute when Cole Palmer converted a penalty. The game then intensified as Chelsea took control, with Enzo Fernandez putting them ahead with a close-range finish in the 73rd minute. Palmer then sealed the advantage with a composed Panenka penalty in the 84th minute, extending Chelsea's lead to 4-2.



Tottenham fought back in stoppage time when Heung-Min Son scored a late goal, rekindling Spurs’ hopes of an equalizer. However, the goal came too late, and Tottenham’s efforts fell short, leaving Chelsea with the victory.



With the win, Chelsea moved up to second place in the Premier League standings with 31 points, while Tottenham dropped to 11th with 20 points after 15 matches in the season. The match was a dramatic reminder of the unpredictable nature of the Premier League, with Chelsea emerging as the comeback kings.

