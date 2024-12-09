Ukrainian recruit attempts to avoid conscription by spraying a military officer with pepper spray

(MENAFN) In Odessa, a would-be Ukrainian recruit attempted to avoid conscription by spraying a military officer with pepper spray, as seen in a viral shared on social media. The 15-second clip shows a man in his 40s, dressed in civilian clothes, using the spray on a conscription officer who had attempted to apprehend him. The officer tries to evade the spray, but the man uses it again before fleeing towards a bus stop. The officer catches up, knocks the man to the ground, and reinforcements arrive shortly after. The recruit's fate remains unknown.



Since February 2022, Ukraine has imposed general mobilization due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, restricting men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country. This effort has been plagued by bribery, draft-dodging, and increasing manpower shortages. In response, President Zelensky signed laws to lower the draft age and tighten mobilization rules, though many recruits still face inadequate training and insufficient reinforcements.

MENAFN09122024000045015687ID1108970207