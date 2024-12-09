Parking Management Systems Market Share To Rise At 7.3% CAGR, To Reach USD 11.29 Billion By 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising urbanization in developing nations drives the growth of the parking management systems market.
The parking management systems market is projected to grow from USD 5.59 billion in 2024 to USD 11.29 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 7.3%, according to a new report by Polaris Market Research.
Market Introduction
A parking management system (PMS) is a combination of software and hardware that helps manage parking spaces and vehicles. Parking management systems (PMS) are able to help with parking space optimization, parking rule enforcement, payment processing, reporting, access control, real-time data collection, and enhanced user experience.
Parking management systems can provide numerous benefits, including improved security, better user experience, reduced traffic, time-saving, increased revenue, minimized cost, software integration, and optimizing the use of parking space.
Parking Management Systems can also benefit from the following advanced technologies.
License Plate Recognition
Also known as Automatic Number Plate Recognition, it is a technology that can automatically interpret vehicle number plates.
GPS Vehicle Tracking System
This technology can monitor vehicles and drivers by sending alerts and providing updates.
Report Scope and Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| Market Value in 2025
| USD 5.59 million
| Market value by 2034
| USD 11.29 million
| CAGR
| 7.3%
| Base Year
| 2024
| Historical Data
| 2020–2023
| Forecast Period
| 2025–2034
Major Players in Parking Management Systems Market
The leading key players in the parking management systems market are intensely competitive. Some of the major players influencing the growth of the market are:
Amano SWARCO SKIDATA Chetu INRIX FAAC Technologies TIBA Parking Systems FlashParking Passport Labs Get My Parking DESIGNA
Market Drivers and Opportunities
Increasing Integration of IoT and Artificial Intelligence
The integration of IoT devices and artificial intelligence (AI) is propelling the parking management systems market. Smart sensors installed in parking lots provide real-time availability information, which reduces search times and traffic congestion. Mobile applications enable users to find, reserve, and pay for parking spaces while also enabling dynamic pricing models based on demand.
Growing Vehicle Ownership
The parking management systems market is being driven by rising vehicle ownership. Vehicle ownership necessitates the implementation of advanced parking management systems in order to use limited space and improve the user experience efficiently.
Technological Advancements
Data analytics play a critical role in analyzing usage patterns, peak times, and revenue trends, providing valuable insights for infrastructure investments and policy changes. Advances in license plate recognition technology have automated access control and billing, increasing the overall efficiency of parking management systems by removing the need for physical tickets and manual payments.
Regional Overview
The study provides market insights for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
North America had the largest revenue share due to high vehicle ownership and advanced infrastructure. The region's major players are pursuing mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the parking management systems market.
Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2025 and 2034, owing to increased automobile adoption and the expansion of the automotive sector. The parking management systems market in India is expected to grow significantly due to urbanization and increasing traffic congestion.
Recent Market Progress
In July 2024, SWARCO announced the acquisition of Elmore Group in. SWARCO's strategic move aims to increase its presence in the Republic of Ireland's Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market.
In November 2022, DESIGNA announced the acquisition of NextGen Parking, LLC, based in Houston, Texas. According to DESIGNA, NextGen's current management team will continue to lead the company as a wholly owned subsidiary of its new German parent company.
Parking Management Systems Market Segmentation
By Offering Outlook
Solutions
Parking Guidance Parking Reservation Management Parking Permit Management Parking Enforcement Management Parking Access and Revenue Control System Parking Security and Surveillance Others Solutions Services
Professional Service
Consulting and Training Systems Integration and Deployment Support and Maintenance Managed Services
By Parking Site Outlook
On-Street Parking Off-Street Parking
Garage Parking Lot Parking
By End Users Outlook
Residential Commercial Industrial Others
By Regional Outlook
North America Europe
Germany France UK Italy Spain Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific
China Japan India Malaysia South Korea Indonesia Australia Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia UAE Israel South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa Latin America
Mexico Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America
