European Energy A/S: Financial Calendar 2025
Date
12/9/2024 4:01:09 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement 20/2024 (09.12.2024)
The Board of Directors of European energy A/S has set the dates for the release of the Annual Report, interim reports as well as the Annual General Meeting in 2025.
Please see attached the financial Calendar for 2025.
For further information, please contact Investor Relations, ...
Attachment
MENAFN09122024004107003653ID1108970199
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.