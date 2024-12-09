عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

European Energy A/S: Financial Calendar 2025


12/9/2024 4:01:09 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement 20/2024 (09.12.2024)

The Board of Directors of European energy A/S has set the dates for the release of the Annual Report, interim reports as well as the Annual General Meeting in 2025.

Please see attached the financial Calendar for 2025.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations, ...

Attachment

  • Financial Calendar 2025

MENAFN09122024004107003653ID1108970199


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search