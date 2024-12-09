European Energy A/S: Financial Calendar 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement 20/2024 (09.12.2024)

The Board of Directors of European A/S has set the dates for the release of the Annual Report, interim reports as well as the Annual General Meeting in 2025.

Please see attached the Calendar for 2025.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations, ...

Attachment

Financial Calendar 2025