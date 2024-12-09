Reservoir inflows in Iran decreases 2 percent annually amid below-average rainfall

(MENAFN) Reservoir inflows in Iran have decreased by two percent year-on-year during the current water year, with official data revealing that precipitation levels remain below the long-term average. From the start of the water year on September 23 to December 8, inflows amounted to 3.7 billion cubic meters, slightly lower than the 3.79 billion cubic meters recorded during the same period last year, according to Mehr News Agency.



In contrast, outflows from reservoirs saw a smaller decline of one percent, totaling 5.6 billion cubic meters, compared to 5.67 billion cubic meters during the same period in 2023. Despite the reduction in inflows and outflows, Iran's reservoir storage saw a significant improvement, rising by 12 percent to 22.66 billion cubic meters, compared to 20.28 billion cubic meters in 2023.



Currently, 44 percent of the nation's reservoir capacity is filled, while the remaining 56 percent remains empty, as per the report. This suggests a moderate level of water storage but highlights ongoing challenges in managing the country's water resources.



As of December 7, Iran's rainfall totaled 34.9 millimeters, marking a 23 percent decrease from the long-term average of 45.6 millimeters. However, the precipitation for the current period showed a slight increase of two percent compared to last year, when it stood at 34.2 millimeters. Despite this, the ongoing lower-than-average rainfall poses challenges for Iran's water management and agriculture sectors.

